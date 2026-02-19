20.5 C
Harare
Thursday, February 19, 2026
Subscribe
Home News Zimbabwe Chamisa wants elections with Mnangagwa

Chamisa wants elections with Mnangagwa

By
Staff Reporter
-
0
5

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to explain why he is allegedly afraid of elections, accusing him of seeking to extend his term of office despite twice claiming victory at the polls.

Zanu‑PF has initiated a constitutional amendment process that includes proposals to extend Mnangagwa’s term to 2030 and introduce a system where the President is elected by Parliament rather than through a popular vote.

Last week, the amendment bill was tabled before Cabinet, and Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has since gazetted it, paving the way for debate in both the National Assembly and Senate.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Chamisa questioned Mnangagwa’s confidence in his electoral legitimacy.

“DEAR MR ‘LISTENING PRESIDENT’… A true and proper constitutionalist must not be afraid of proper elections or at all cost seek to avoid the people,” Chamisa wrote.

“Why are you so scared of the people of Zimbabwe if you claim you are supported? Has the time not come for you to persuade the persuaders not to persuade you to murder the constitution?”

The proposed amendments have sparked widespread debate, with critics arguing that they undermine democratic principles and entrench executive power.

Source

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Former Prince Andrew arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over ties to Epstein

World 0
LONDON — The former Prince Andrew was arrested by...

Zanu-PF expects Constitutional Amendment Bill to pass

Politics 0
Zanu-PF has expressed confidence that its Resolution Number One,...

Zimbabwe Deepens US Engagement Amid Global Critical Minerals Race

Business 0
This morning, Prof. dr. Amon Murwira met with the...

Popular

Former Prince Andrew arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over ties to Epstein

World 0
LONDON — The former Prince Andrew was arrested by...

Zanu-PF expects Constitutional Amendment Bill to pass

Politics 0
Zanu-PF has expressed confidence that its Resolution Number One,...

Zimbabwe Deepens US Engagement Amid Global Critical Minerals Race

Business 0
This morning, Prof. dr. Amon Murwira met with the...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Former Prince Andrew arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over ties to...

Staff Reporter - 0

Zanu-PF expects Constitutional Amendment Bill to pass

Staff Reporter - 0

Zimbabwe Deepens US Engagement Amid Global Critical Minerals Race

Staff Reporter - 0

Zimbabwe stun hosts Sri Lanka to finish unbeaten in group stages

Staff Reporter - 0