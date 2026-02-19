Chamisa wants elections with Mnangagwa

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to explain why he is allegedly afraid of elections, accusing him of seeking to extend his term of office despite twice claiming victory at the polls.

Zanu‑PF has initiated a constitutional amendment process that includes proposals to extend Mnangagwa’s term to 2030 and introduce a system where the President is elected by Parliament rather than through a popular vote.

Last week, the amendment bill was tabled before Cabinet, and Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has since gazetted it, paving the way for debate in both the National Assembly and Senate.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Chamisa questioned Mnangagwa’s confidence in his electoral legitimacy.

“DEAR MR ‘LISTENING PRESIDENT’… A true and proper constitutionalist must not be afraid of proper elections or at all cost seek to avoid the people,” Chamisa wrote.

“Why are you so scared of the people of Zimbabwe if you claim you are supported? Has the time not come for you to persuade the persuaders not to persuade you to murder the constitution?”

The proposed amendments have sparked widespread debate, with critics arguing that they undermine democratic principles and entrench executive power.

