Banking & Finance

Bona Chikore appointed EmpowerBank deputy board chair

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Mrs Bona Chikore, daughter of the late former President Robert Mugabe, has been appointed deputy chairperson of the newly constituted EmpowerBank board.

This follows the appointment of a seven-member board by Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Tino Machakaire.

The appointments, which carry a four-year tenure, were announced in Statutory Instrument 132 of 2026 by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Solomon Mhlanga.

Minister Machakaire made the appointments in terms of the provisions of the Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act.

The new board will be chaired by Mr William Chaitezvi, with Mrs Chikore serving as deputy chairperson.

Other members appointed to the board are Mrs Margaret Mupfiga, Mr Patience Matshe, Mr Ebrahim Ali Makunganya, Mr Marcos Nyaruwanga and Mr Peter Makotsi.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttps://thezimbabwemail.com

