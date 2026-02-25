Terms of Reference: Zimbabwe Circular Economy Taskforce (Proposed Framework)

1. Purpose of the Zimbabwe Circular Economy Taskforce

Zimbabwe is committed to advancing sustainable economic growth, resource efficiency, and environmental stewardship in line with national development priorities, including Vision 2030 and broader climate resilience objectives.

To support this transition, the Government of Zimbabwe shall establish a Zimbabwe Circular Economy Taskforce (“the Taskforce”). The Taskforce will convene leaders from industry, academia, financial institutions, civil society, and government to develop an evidence-based and actionable Zimbabwe Circular Economy Strategy (“the Strategy”).

The Strategy will outline policy pathways, sectoral roadmaps, and investment priorities aimed at maximising resource value, reducing waste, improving productivity, and strengthening economic resilience.

A circular economy approach is expected to:

Enhance industrial competitiveness

Improve security of critical inputs and supply chains

Stimulate innovation, investment, and job creation

Support climate mitigation and adaptation goals

Promote inclusive and sustainable growth

2. Key Objectives of the Taskforce

The Taskforce shall identify and assess mechanisms that underpin Zimbabwe’s circular economy transition. Specifically, it shall advise how government, business, and society can:

Drive sustainable economic growth through resource efficiency

Stimulate investment in circular technologies and infrastructure

Promote industrial modernisation and value addition

Create employment across emerging circular value chains

Reduce waste generation and environmental degradation

Strengthen resilience to external economic shocks

Support climate and sustainability commitments

In fulfilling its mandate, the Taskforce will:

Develop definitions, frameworks, and metrics for circularity

Propose measurable national and sectoral targets

Identify priority sectors and interventions

Recommend policy, regulatory, and investment reforms

Outline monitoring, evaluation, and data strategies

3. Scope

The Strategy shall apply nationally, recognising Zimbabwe’s economic structure, institutional frameworks, and development priorities.

The Taskforce shall:

Account for existing policies, programmes, and investments

Treat ongoing government initiatives as the policy baseline

Identify complementary reforms and interventions

Consider both short-term and long-term structural changes

Priority sectors may include, but are not limited to:

Mining and minerals beneficiation

Agriculture and agro-processing

Manufacturing and industrial production

Energy and renewable technologies

Waste management and recycling industries

Construction and materials

Water and natural resource management

The Strategy shall cover a minimum ten-year horizon, with phased implementation.

4. Timing

The Taskforce is expected to complete its core work programme within 12 months, structured in two phases.

5. Outputs

Phase One: Foundations and Early Priorities

Deliverables:

Agreed definitions and principles of circular economy for Zimbabwe

Indicative circularity metrics and measurement framework

Identification of structural enablers and constraints

Review of regional and international best practices

Initial prioritisation of sectors for intervention

High-level policy and investment recommendations

Identification of reforms requiring fiscal or regulatory support

Phase One outputs should primarily leverage:

Existing national data and policy frameworks

Industry insights and operational evidence

International comparative experience

Phase Two: Strategy and Sectoral Roadmaps

Deliverables:

Finalised circular economy metrics and targets

Confirmed sector prioritisation

Comprehensive Circular Economy Strategy

Costed sector-specific reform roadmaps

Each roadmap shall specify:

Required interventions

Responsible actors

Expected outcomes (quantified where possible)

Costs and benefits

Monitoring and evaluation mechanisms

Data, research, and innovation requirements

Implementation timelines

The Strategy shall also address:

Cross-sector interdependencies

Behavioural and market transformation

Investment mobilisation frameworks

Institutional and regulatory alignment

6. Governance of the Taskforce

The Taskforce shall report to an inter-ministerial oversight body comprising representatives from key ministries, including:

Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife

Ministry of Industry and Commerce

Ministry of Finance and Economic Development

Other relevant ministries and agencies

Chair and Deputy Chair

The Chair shall lead strategic direction and coordination

The Deputy Chair shall support analytical and evidence functions

The Chair shall make final recommendations where consensus is not reached

Secretariat

A Secretariat shall be appointed to:

Coordinate meetings

Prepare documentation

Record decisions and actions

Support analytical and policy work

7. Mode of Operation

The Taskforce shall:

Meet monthly for decision-making sessions

Establish thematic subgroups as required

Apply collaborative and co-design approaches

Engage stakeholders across sectors

Members shall be expected to:

Prepare for meetings

Contribute expertise and evidence

Support consensus-building

Facilitate institutional coordination

8. Stakeholder and Institutional Engagement

The Taskforce shall engage:

Provincial and local authorities

Industry associations

Academic and research institutions

Financial sector participants

Civil society organisations

Consultation mechanisms shall ensure:

Regional representation

Sectoral diversity

Inclusion of SMEs and informal sector perspectives

9. Decision Making

The Taskforce shall:

Strive for consensus-based recommendations

Provide evidence-supported policy advice

Escalate unresolved issues through the Chair

Final policy determinations shall rest with the Government.

10. Decision Making Between Meetings

Urgent matters may be addressed via:

Written circulation

Electronic correspondence

Interim approvals by the Chair

11. Meeting Structure

Standing agenda items shall include:

Review of previous actions

Progress updates

Risk and issue tracking

Papers for decision or discussion

Meeting outputs shall include:

Minutes

Action registers

Decision records

End of Terms of Reference

If you’d like, I can next help you: