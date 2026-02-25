Terms of Reference: Zimbabwe Circular Economy Taskforce (Proposed Framework)

1. Purpose of the Zimbabwe Circular Economy Taskforce
Zimbabwe is committed to advancing sustainable economic growth, resource efficiency, and environmental stewardship in line with national development priorities, including Vision 2030 and broader climate resilience objectives.
To support this transition, the Government of Zimbabwe shall establish a Zimbabwe Circular Economy Taskforce (“the Taskforce”). The Taskforce will convene leaders from industry, academia, financial institutions, civil society, and government to develop an evidence-based and actionable Zimbabwe Circular Economy Strategy (“the Strategy”).
The Strategy will outline policy pathways, sectoral roadmaps, and investment priorities aimed at maximising resource value, reducing waste, improving productivity, and strengthening economic resilience.
A circular economy approach is expected to:
-
Enhance industrial competitiveness
-
Improve security of critical inputs and supply chains
-
Stimulate innovation, investment, and job creation
-
Support climate mitigation and adaptation goals
-
Promote inclusive and sustainable growth
2. Key Objectives of the Taskforce
The Taskforce shall identify and assess mechanisms that underpin Zimbabwe’s circular economy transition. Specifically, it shall advise how government, business, and society can:
-
Drive sustainable economic growth through resource efficiency
-
Stimulate investment in circular technologies and infrastructure
-
Promote industrial modernisation and value addition
-
Create employment across emerging circular value chains
-
Reduce waste generation and environmental degradation
-
Strengthen resilience to external economic shocks
-
Support climate and sustainability commitments
In fulfilling its mandate, the Taskforce will:
-
Develop definitions, frameworks, and metrics for circularity
-
Propose measurable national and sectoral targets
-
Identify priority sectors and interventions
-
Recommend policy, regulatory, and investment reforms
-
Outline monitoring, evaluation, and data strategies
3. Scope
The Strategy shall apply nationally, recognising Zimbabwe’s economic structure, institutional frameworks, and development priorities.
The Taskforce shall:
-
Account for existing policies, programmes, and investments
-
Treat ongoing government initiatives as the policy baseline
-
Identify complementary reforms and interventions
-
Consider both short-term and long-term structural changes
Priority sectors may include, but are not limited to:
-
Mining and minerals beneficiation
-
Agriculture and agro-processing
-
Manufacturing and industrial production
-
Energy and renewable technologies
-
Waste management and recycling industries
-
Construction and materials
-
Water and natural resource management
The Strategy shall cover a minimum ten-year horizon, with phased implementation.
4. Timing
The Taskforce is expected to complete its core work programme within 12 months, structured in two phases.
5. Outputs
Phase One: Foundations and Early Priorities
Deliverables:
-
Agreed definitions and principles of circular economy for Zimbabwe
-
Indicative circularity metrics and measurement framework
-
Identification of structural enablers and constraints
-
Review of regional and international best practices
-
Initial prioritisation of sectors for intervention
-
High-level policy and investment recommendations
-
Identification of reforms requiring fiscal or regulatory support
Phase One outputs should primarily leverage:
-
Existing national data and policy frameworks
-
Industry insights and operational evidence
-
International comparative experience
Phase Two: Strategy and Sectoral Roadmaps
Deliverables:
-
Finalised circular economy metrics and targets
-
Confirmed sector prioritisation
-
Comprehensive Circular Economy Strategy
-
Costed sector-specific reform roadmaps
Each roadmap shall specify:
-
Required interventions
-
Responsible actors
-
Expected outcomes (quantified where possible)
-
Costs and benefits
-
Monitoring and evaluation mechanisms
-
Data, research, and innovation requirements
-
Implementation timelines
The Strategy shall also address:
-
Cross-sector interdependencies
-
Behavioural and market transformation
-
Investment mobilisation frameworks
-
Institutional and regulatory alignment
6. Governance of the Taskforce
The Taskforce shall report to an inter-ministerial oversight body comprising representatives from key ministries, including:
-
Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife
-
Ministry of Industry and Commerce
-
Ministry of Finance and Economic Development
-
Other relevant ministries and agencies
Chair and Deputy Chair
-
The Chair shall lead strategic direction and coordination
-
The Deputy Chair shall support analytical and evidence functions
-
The Chair shall make final recommendations where consensus is not reached
Secretariat
A Secretariat shall be appointed to:
-
Coordinate meetings
-
Prepare documentation
-
Record decisions and actions
-
Support analytical and policy work
7. Mode of Operation
The Taskforce shall:
-
Meet monthly for decision-making sessions
-
Establish thematic subgroups as required
-
Apply collaborative and co-design approaches
-
Engage stakeholders across sectors
Members shall be expected to:
-
Prepare for meetings
-
Contribute expertise and evidence
-
Support consensus-building
-
Facilitate institutional coordination
8. Stakeholder and Institutional Engagement
The Taskforce shall engage:
-
Provincial and local authorities
-
Industry associations
-
Academic and research institutions
-
Financial sector participants
-
Civil society organisations
Consultation mechanisms shall ensure:
-
Regional representation
-
Sectoral diversity
-
Inclusion of SMEs and informal sector perspectives
9. Decision Making
The Taskforce shall:
-
Strive for consensus-based recommendations
-
Provide evidence-supported policy advice
-
Escalate unresolved issues through the Chair
Final policy determinations shall rest with the Government.
10. Decision Making Between Meetings
Urgent matters may be addressed via:
-
Written circulation
-
Electronic correspondence
-
Interim approvals by the Chair
11. Meeting Structure
Standing agenda items shall include:
-
Review of previous actions
-
Progress updates
-
Risk and issue tracking
-
Papers for decision or discussion
Meeting outputs shall include:
-
Minutes
-
Action registers
-
Decision records
End of Terms of Reference
If you’d like, I can next help you: