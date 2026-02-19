Zimbabwe Deepens US Engagement Amid Global Critical Minerals Race

This morning, Prof. dr. Amon Murwira met with the United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe, H.E. Pamela Tremont, at the Munhumutapa Offices.

The meeting reflects continued engagement between Zimbabwe and the United States aimed at strengthening political and economic diplomacy. Such high-level interactions signal efforts by both countries to improve bilateral relations through dialogue, cooperation, and mutual understanding.

These discussions demonstrate a shared commitment to constructive engagement between the two countries for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

Zimbabwe is widely regarded as one of Africa’s most resource-rich mining jurisdictions, with deposits of gold, platinum group metals (PGMs), lithium, chrome, nickel, coal, and various industrial minerals. Mining contributes approximately 13 percent to the country’s gross domestic product.

Production figures underscore the sector’s growing significance. According to Xinhua Net, Zimbabwe’s gold output increased by 17 percent in 2025, reaching 46.7 tonnes, up from 36.48 tonnes recorded in 2024.

Meanwhile, the United States has publicly expressed interest in engaging Zimbabwe on critical minerals supply chains.

“The United States is diversifying its sources for critical minerals around the world,” the US Embassy in Harare said in a statement posted on its official X account.

“We are ready to engage with Zimbabwe on mutually beneficial supply chain transactions.”

The overture aligns with broader US policy shifts. Under President Donald Trump, Washington has reportedly launched “Project Vault”, a US$12 billion initiative aimed at stockpiling strategic minerals considered essential for manufacturing and national security.

President Trump said the programme would “ensure that American businesses and workers are never harmed by any shortages.”

The global competition for strategic resources has intensified amid supply chain vulnerabilities and geopolitical tensions, drawing renewed attention to mineral-rich nations such as Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe currently occupies a pivotal position in the global minerals landscape. The country is Africa’s largest lithium producer and holds one of the world’s largest lithium reserves. It also possesses the second-largest known reserves of platinum group metals and hosts numerous rare earth mineral deposits, alongside significant chrome and nickel resources.