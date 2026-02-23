Why young Zimbabweans are turning to Chinese firms for job opportunities

As competition in the job market intensifies for fresh graduates in Zimbabwe, a notable trend is emerging: young Zimbabweans are increasingly seeking employment opportunities offered by Chinese firms. This surge in interest reflects not only the vast potential for job creation but also the unique exposure to advanced technologies these companies bring to the southern African nation.

A recent job fair held in Marondera District, coinciding with the National Youth Day celebration on 21 February, served as a platform for budding professionals to connect with prominent employers.

Among them was Huayou Cobalt, a Chinese enterprise significantly contributing to the economy through its lithium mining and processing operations. The company has established itself as one of the largest private employers in Zimbabwe, offering a wealth of opportunities to young job seekers.

Young graduates like 24-year-old Learnmore Njiri believe that working for Chinese firms can pave the way for exciting career trajectories. Njiri, a chemical engineer, expressed his ambition, stating, “China is advanced in terms of technology, so I hope to get an opportunity to be exposed to cutting-edge and modern technologies. I believe that will create a good professional path for me.”

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Wesley Sigauke, a mechanical engineering student, echoed similar sentiments. After exploring available positions at Huayou Cobalt, he remarked, “I am that kind of worker who never gets tired to learn and never runs out of things to do or explore. I am always trying to learn new things. If there is any way I can get a scholarship to study in China, I will take it.”

His eagerness highlights a broader trend among youth driven by a desire to enhance skills in a rapidly evolving work environment.

The influx of Chinese investment has transcended mere employment; it has also ignited an increasing interest in the Chinese language among Zimbabwean professionals. As Njiri noted, “I took an elementary Chinese language module in college, and I hope to continue learning the language, knowing the culture. I think speaking the language can bring more opportunities for me.”

Such language skills are becoming invaluable as companies like Huayou Cobalt recognise the need for local employees who can help bridge cultural and communication gaps.

Zeng Liangkuan, the human resource manager at Huayou Cobalt, confirmed this demand during the job fair. He stated that the company actively seeks to recruit local employees equipped with relevant professional skills to meet rising demands in their operations.

“Knowing the Chinese language has always been a plus,” Zeng added, “and we are willing to offer competitive salaries and comprehensive career development paths for qualified professionals.”

In an address celebrating National Youth Day, President Emmerson Mnangagwa underscored the vital role young people play in the country’s development, urging them not to be passive spectators but rather active participants in shaping Zimbabwe’s future.

Reflecting on the aspirations of his generation, Saul Elias, another young Zimbabwean attending the job fair, expressed a commitment to contributing to his community and nation. “We are expecting to get employment that can uplift our livelihoods so that we can contribute to the development of our country,” he said.

As young Zimbabweans pursue opportunities with Chinese firms, it is clear that the intersection of education, language acquisition, and industrial growth is set to play a pivotal role in shaping their futures and, in turn, the economic landscape of Zimbabwe.

Xinhua