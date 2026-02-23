Tagwireyi’s Ally Wanted in South Africa After Skipping Bail in Gold Smuggling Case

JOHANNESBURG – South African authorities are seeking the arrest of Joachim Chivayo, the brother of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, after he allegedly failed to return to court following his release on bail in a high-value gold possession case.

Chivayo, 33, a Zimbabwean national, was arrested alongside Ayanda Brian Gungwa, 20, a South African citizen, during a Hawks operation at Helderwyk Estate in Brakpan, Gauteng.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, commonly known as the Hawks, the suspects were found in possession of six bars of unwrought gold bullion with an estimated value of approximately US$800,000, along with a Mercedes-Benz sport utility vehicle seized during the operation.

Hawks Operation

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the arrests followed a coordinated operation by the serious organised crime investigation unit.

“The Gauteng Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team, working in collaboration with head office counterparts, executed a meticulously planned operation which resulted in the successful arrest of two suspects involved in the unlawful possession of unwrought gold,” Ramovha said.

Authorities allege that the suspects were attempting to secure a buyer for the gold at the time of their arrest.

“The suspects were apprehended while in possession of six bars of unwrought gold. The seized gold, valued at approximately US$800,000, underscores the gravity of the offence,” Ramovha added.

Charges Under Precious Metals Act

Both Chivayo and Gungwa were charged with illegal possession of unwrought precious metals in contravention of South Africa’s Precious Metals Act (Act 37 of 2005).

The case was registered at Brakpan Police Station, and the pair made their initial court appearance shortly after their arrest.

They were subsequently granted bail pending further legal proceedings.

Bail Violation

However, authorities confirmed that the accused failed to return for their scheduled court hearing, prompting the issuance of warrants of arrest.

Law enforcement agencies are now actively searching for Chivayo, who is believed to have absconded.

Officials have not disclosed whether Gungwa has also been located.

Ongoing Investigations

The Hawks said investigations are continuing to determine the origin of the seized gold and to establish whether additional individuals may be linked to the alleged illegal trade.

Further scrutiny is expected regarding potential cross-border dimensions of the case, given Chivayo’s Zimbabwean nationality.

Hawks Commend Operation

Acting provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Brigadier Paulina Sekgobela, praised the investigative team involved in the arrests.

“The Gauteng Hawks remain steadfast in our commitment to uphold the law and protect the country’s valuable mineral resources,” Sekgobela said.

“The diligence and coordination demonstrated by the team in this operation are highly commendable.”

Authorities have urged anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Joachim Chivayo to contact law enforcement agencies.