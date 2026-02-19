Usher Reveals Father Issues Nearly Derailed Career After “Confessions” Success

Usher has opened up about a deeply personal period in his career, revealing that he nearly walked away from music at the height of his success following the release of Confessions, according to AllHipHop.com.

In a candid interview with ABC News’ Linsey Davis, the eight-time Grammy winner reflected on the immense pressure he faced in 2004, when Confessions debuted to historic sales. The album sold 1.1 million copies in its first week and would go on to surpass 10 million in global sales.

“You sell 1.1 million units in the first week. You sell 10 million albums, you’re like, I don’t even know if I want the pressure of trying to beat that again,” Usher said.

However, the strain extended beyond commercial expectations. The R&B superstar spoke emotionally about unresolved issues with his father, admitting that the absence of that relationship weighed heavily on him during a critical moment in his life.

“I did not have a relationship with my father at the time,” Usher explained. “And I was moving into a new maturity and a new level — I would have children, I would be married. So everything that mattered changed. My perspective changed.”

Despite being at the peak of the music industry, Usher described experiencing an internal conflict between his public triumphs and private struggles. That emotional disconnect, he said, contributed to thoughts of stepping away from his career.

“That’s kind of where that came from,” he said of his consideration to retire. “But obviously I wasn’t finished because there was more to offer. There was more to do.”

Usher attributed his resilience to the spiritual grounding that shaped his early years. He recalled beginning his musical journey in a church choir at the age of six, with his mother serving as a youth director — an environment that influenced both his artistry and outlook on adversity.

“The faith in the unseen and the fact that we’re all blessed to be vessels for some greater purpose is part of everything that we’re doing,” he said. “While faced with adversity, you could look at life as an obstacle or an opportunity. I’ve always looked at life as an opportunity.”

The singer also highlighted the role his grandmother played in instilling core values that guided him through challenging periods.

“They wanted better for us,” Usher said of his family elders. “It was my nanny who instilled these moral values to help those in need. It was my mother reminding me that is who I am innately underneath all of my admiration and ambition.”

Now regarded as one of the most influential artists in contemporary R&B, Usher’s reflections offer a rare glimpse into the personal battles that unfolded behind one of the most successful eras of his career.