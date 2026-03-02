Trump carries out most military strikes among latest US presidents — Report

NEW YORK,- None of the latest US presidents has ordered more military strikes against so many different countries than Donald Trump, Axios reported.

Although Trump campaigned as an anti-war candidate, during his presidency the United States conducted military operations in seven states, including Iran, Nigeria and Venezuela, which had never previously been targets of US military operations. According to Axios, in 2025 Trump ordered more airstrikes than Joe Biden during his entire term.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with a sweeping attack on Israel. US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian figures were killed.