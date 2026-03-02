Toward a Circular Economy in Food: Reimagining Zimbabwe’s Agricultural Future

Zimbabwe’s food system is under growing strain. Climate variability is intensifying drought cycles. Soil fertility is declining in many communal farming areas. Urban markets generate mountains of organic and plastic waste. At the same time, the country continues to import processed foods that could, in principle, be produced locally.

By Brighton Musonza

These pressures are not isolated problems; they are symptoms of a linear economic model. Resources are extracted, processed, consumed, and discarded. In agriculture, this means soil nutrients are mined, water is used once, by-products are treated as waste, and packaging accumulates in landfills.

A circular food economy offers a fundamentally different approach. It seeks to retain value within the system for as long as possible. Waste becomes input. By-products become revenue streams. Environmental regeneration becomes an economic strategy rather than a charitable add-on. For Zimbabwe, this is not merely an environmental conversation—it is an industrial and macroeconomic one.

From Extraction to Regeneration

In a linear system, agricultural production focuses on yield maximisation without sufficient regard for ecological feedback loops. Over time, soils degrade, water tables fall, and productivity becomes increasingly dependent on imported fertilisers and chemicals.

A circular approach begins with regeneration. Countries such as the Netherlands have pioneered circular agriculture by integrating crop and livestock systems so that manure replaces synthetic fertilisers and greenhouse waste heat warms nearby horticultural operations. The result is not just environmental protection but globally competitive productivity.

Zimbabwe’s smallholder sector, which already relies less on chemical intensification than many industrialised systems, is well positioned to adopt regenerative practices at scale. Composting, intercropping, conservation agriculture, and livestock integration can reduce input dependency while restoring soil structure. What is required is systematic support—extension services, financing, and research coordination—to make these practices commercially viable rather than subsistence-based.

Rethinking Post-Harvest Losses

An estimated 30 to 40 percent of horticultural produce in parts of sub-Saharan Africa is lost before it reaches the consumer. In Zimbabwe, tomatoes, fruits, and leafy vegetables often spoil due to weak cold chains and limited processing capacity.

Circular economies treat surplus and waste not as failures but as secondary production streams. In Italy, surplus tomatoes are redirected into processed sauces, while fruit waste is converted into pectin and natural flavouring agents. In Brazil, sugarcane residues are used to generate bioenergy that powers processing plants.

Zimbabwe could develop agro-processing clusters located near production zones, reducing transport losses while creating rural employment. Organic waste from markets such as Mbare could feed anaerobic digesters, producing biogas for municipal energy use and fertiliser for peri-urban farming. This would simultaneously address urban waste management and agricultural input costs.

Water as a Closed Loop Resource

Water scarcity is no longer theoretical. Parts of Matabeleland and southern Zimbabwe already face recurrent shortages. Yet food processing plants often discharge wastewater without systematic recycling.

Circular water systems capture, treat, and reuse industrial water. Israel has demonstrated how wastewater recycling can support agriculture at a national scale, with treated water supplying a significant proportion of irrigation demand.

Zimbabwe’s agro-industrial zones could integrate shared water treatment facilities that recycle effluent for irrigation or secondary industrial use. This reduces freshwater demand while lowering pollution levels in rivers and dams. Over time, such systems would ease pressure on public water infrastructure and improve resilience against drought cycles.

Plastic, Packaging, and the Informal Economy

Plastic waste remains one of the most visible failures of linear consumption. Single-use sachets and PET bottles dominate urban retail in Zimbabwe, yet collection and recycling systems remain fragmented.

Several countries have addressed this challenge through deposit-return schemes. Germany operates one of the world’s most successful bottle deposit systems, achieving high recycling rates by incentivising consumers to return packaging. Rwanda has taken a more regulatory route, imposing strict controls on plastic use to maintain environmental cleanliness.

Zimbabwe’s informal waste collectors already play a significant role in plastic recovery. Formalising and integrating this sector into a structured recycling framework could create jobs while reducing landfill pressure. At the same time, research into biodegradable packaging derived from agricultural residues—such as maize stalks or sugarcane bagasse—could reduce reliance on imported plastics and open new manufacturing opportunities.

Energy from Agricultural Residues

Agricultural by-products represent untapped economic value. Maize husks, groundnut shells, and livestock waste can all generate energy or fertiliser. In India, decentralised biogas systems convert cattle manure into household cooking fuel, reducing reliance on firewood and imported gas.

Zimbabwe’s rural districts could adopt similar decentralised energy systems, particularly in dairy and livestock-intensive regions. Biogas digesters linked to cooperative farming structures would provide clean energy while returning nutrient-rich slurry to fields. Such systems reduce deforestation, cut household energy costs, and improve soil productivity simultaneously.

Aligning Finance with Long-Term Thinking

Circular systems require longer investment horizons than traditional extractive models. Infrastructure for recycling, waste-to-energy, or regenerative agriculture does not always deliver immediate returns.

Countries that have successfully transitioned toward circularity often combine regulatory pressure with financial incentives. Green bonds, concessional loans, and blended finance mechanisms help bridge the gap between public benefit and private investment. Zimbabwe’s financial sector could explore sustainability-linked lending products, where interest rates are tied to environmental performance indicators such as water efficiency or waste reduction.

Corporate Governance and Cultural Shift

A circular food economy is not only technical; it is organisational and cultural. Firms must measure what they currently ignore: waste streams, carbon footprints, water intensity, and material recovery rates. Executive incentives need to reflect long-term sustainability alongside profitability.

Consumers also play a role. As urban populations expand and middle-class demand grows, transparency about food sourcing and environmental impact becomes a competitive differentiator. Brands that demonstrate traceability and responsible production practices build stronger loyalty and resilience in volatile markets.

A Strategic Opportunity for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s food system challenges—currency constraints, climate risks, youth unemployment, and waste management—are interconnected. Circularity provides a framework that addresses them simultaneously. By designing agricultural and industrial processes that regenerate rather than deplete, Zimbabwe can reduce import dependency, stimulate rural industrialisation, and strengthen environmental resilience.

This is not a luxury transition suited only to wealthy nations. On the contrary, resource-constrained economies stand to gain the most from efficiency and value retention. The question is not whether Zimbabwe can afford to adopt circular food systems. It is whether it can afford not to.