Second-hand clothes imports ban legislated in Zimbabwe

The Government has officially tightened import controls after gazetting new regulations banning second-hand clothing, except in strictly limited cases where importers obtain permits for charitable purposes.

The measures, now backed by law under Statutory Instrument 59 of 2026, mark a significant escalation from previous policy pronouncements, giving authorities full legal authority to enforce the restrictions.

Under the new rules, the importation of second-hand clothing is prohibited unless expressly authorised by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce for charitable distribution. Authorities emphasised that such permits will come with strict conditions to ensure the goods are not diverted into commercial markets.

Notably, the regulations impose a blanket ban on the importation of second-hand undergarments, with no exceptions – even for charitable organisations.

Zimbabwe has long sought to curb the influx of used clothing, arguing that it undermines the domestic textile sector. The latest move is aimed at reviving local industry, which has struggled to compete with cheap imports often viewed as “dumped” goods.

However, the ban comes amid ongoing debate. While industry players have welcomed the move, arguing it will protect local manufacturers, critics point out that the second-hand clothing trade provides livelihoods for thousands and offers affordable options for low-income consumers.

Despite earlier restrictions, second-hand clothing remains widespread across the country, dominating informal markets and urban street vending spaces.

In addition to clothing restrictions, the regulations also tighten controls on vehicle imports. Authorities have reinforced a ban on pre-owned vehicles older than 10 years from the date of manufacture, with no new import licences to be issued for such vehicles.

Any vehicles imported in violation of the rule must be re-exported at the owner’s expense within 60 days, failing which they will be forfeited to the State.

Limited exemptions apply to inherited vehicles, those belonging to returning residents or diplomats, and certified vintage cars.

The regulations also outline strict compliance measures. The Secretary for Industry and Commerce retains the authority to reject licence applications deemed contrary to national economic interests or safety standards, or where applicants have previously violated the law.

Providing false information or attempting to sell import licences is now a criminal offence, punishable by fines, imprisonment of up to one year, or both.

Application fees have been set at US$100 for import licences and US$50 for export licences, payable in local currency at the prevailing exchange rate.

Meanwhile, individuals are still allowed to import limited quantities of essential goods for personal use without a licence once per month. These include basic commodities such as cooking oil, sugar, cereals, and small quantities of textiles.

The Government says the latest regulations are part of a broader strategy to protect local industry, manage imports, and safeguard the country’s economic interests, but their impact on informal trade and consumer affordability is expected to remain a subject of intense debate.

Source – The Chronicle