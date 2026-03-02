Two CID Detectives Killed in Zaka Shootout; Suspect Arrested

ZAKA, Masvingo — Police have arrested a 50-year-old suspected armed robber in connection with the fatal shooting of two Criminal Investigations Department (CID) detectives during a gun battle in Zaka early Sunday morning.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Munyanyi, was apprehended by members of the public following the incident. Authorities have confirmed that the firearm allegedly used in the attack has been recovered.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed both the arrest and the deaths of the officers.

The slain detectives have been identified as Detective Sergeant Bernard Chimbeke, 37, and Detective Constable Casper Antonio McKenzie Chitsowe, 43. Both were attached to the CID Homicide Division in Harare.

According to Commissioner Nyathi, the detectives were tracking Munyanyi, who was wanted in connection with a series of armed robbery cases in Harare and Zaka. The officers reportedly located and cornered the suspect at his rural homestead in Ndume Village under Chief Ndanga at approximately 5:00am.

Police allege that upon being confronted, Munyanyi opened fire, fatally wounding the two detectives. A shootout ensued, leaving three additional detectives seriously injured.

Law enforcement sources indicated that one officer sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh, another was shot in both legs, and a third suffered critical injuries that resulted in the amputation of one leg.

Commissioner Nyathi said Police Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

“The Commissioner-General expressed his deepest condolences to the families of Detective Sergeant Chimbeke and Detective Constable Chitsowe following this tragic and unfortunate incident,” Nyathi said.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting are ongoing.