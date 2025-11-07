Zimbabwe’s ICT talent set to buoy economic boom

EVERY year, Zimbabwe’s education system produces over 20 000 ICT graduates, a remarkable achievement for a developing nation.

These graduates come from universities, polytechnics and technical colleges equipped with skills in software development, networking, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and digital entrepreneurship.

They represent the best of Zimbabwe’s intellectual capital and embody the country’s potential to thrive in the global digital economy.

Yet, despite this impressive pool of talent, Zimbabwe’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector remains largely underdeveloped. Many of these graduates are forced to look beyond Zimbabwe’s borders for opportunities.

They migrate to countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa and across Asia where their skills are highly sought-after.

In these nations, they are contributing to digital transformation and economic growth, building startups, working in global tech firms and playing critical roles in innovation ecosystems that generate billions of dollars annually.

The irony is glaring. Zimbabwe, a nation producing tens of thousands of ICT specialists, has yet to meaningfully harness this talent for its own development.

Why are the same individuals driving economic growth elsewhere not doing so in their home country?

The answer lies in a combination of policy inertia, lack of investment and insufficient support for the ICT ecosystem. While Zimbabwe has made strides in education, the bridge between education and industry remains weak.

Graduates are equipped with skills but lack the funding, mentorship and institutional support to convert their knowledge into viable business ventures. The result is a cycle where innovation potential is lost to countries that offer better opportunities and a more conducive environment for growth.

In countries such as India, Singapore and Kenya, governments have recognised the importance of ICT as a driver of modern economies. They have implemented strategic policies that nurture innovation, provide funding for startups and create technology parks that serve as incubators for digital enterprises.

These nations have also built partnerships between the public and private sectors to ensure ICT graduates are absorbed into the economy and given space to innovate.

Zimbabwe can and must follow this model. The potential for growth is enormous. With a youthful population, high literacy rates and an abundance of technical skills, the nation is ideally positioned to become a regional technology hub.

However, this will not happen by chance, it requires deliberate action and strategic investment.

First, the Government of Zimbabwe must establish a National ICT Innovation Fund dedicated to supporting startups and emerging digital entrepreneurs.

This fund could provide seed capital, mentorship programmes and business development support for young innovators seeking to launch new technologies and digital solutions.

By creating an enabling environment for ICT entrepreneurship, Zimbabwe can begin to reverse the brain drain and inspire its graduates to build the nation from within.

Second, there is an urgent need to strengthen the link between education and industry. Universities and colleges should collaborate with industry players to design curricula that reflect market needs. Internship programmes, research partnerships and innovation challenges can ensure graduates gain practical experience and exposure to real-world business problems.

Such collaborations would also give companies access to fresh ideas and talent, fostering innovation across sectors.

Third, the country should invest in digital infrastructure.

Reliable internet connectivity, affordable data and access to digital tools are prerequisites for building a knowledge-based economy. Without these, even the most talented ICT graduates will struggle to compete globally.

The government’s ongoing digitalisation efforts must therefore prioritise expanding broadband access to all corners of the country, including rural areas, where untapped talent often resides.

Moreover, policy reform is essential. Bureaucratic barriers to business registration, taxation and foreign investment discourage innovation.

Streamlining these processes and offering tax incentives for ICT startups would signal Zimbabwe’s commitment to supporting the digital economy. The government should also consider establishing technology hubs in major cities like Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare, spaces where innovators can collaborate, share resources and receive mentorship.

Private sector involvement is equally crucial. Banks and investment firms should develop financing models that cater to ICT entrepreneurs, who often lack the collateral required for traditional loans.

Telecom companies, on the other hand, can play a key role in supporting digital skills development and creating platforms for local innovation.

The diaspora community, too, presents a unique opportunity. Many Zimbabwean ICT professionals working abroad are eager to contribute to national development if given the right incentives.

The government could launch programmes that encourage technology transfer, remote mentorship and investment partnerships between local innovators and diaspora professionals.

ICT is no longer just a sector, it is the foundation of the modern economy. From agriculture to healthcare and education to finance, digital technologies are transforming the way societies function.

For Zimbabwe to compete globally, it must place ICT at the centre of its economic strategy. Investing in ICT graduates is not merely about creating jobs; it is about building the infrastructure of the future, a smart economy driven by knowledge, creativity and innovation.

The Government of Zimbabwe must recognise that its ICT graduates are not just job seekers but potential job creators. By empowering them with the tools, funding and environment they need, Zimbabwe can unlock a new era of economic growth and technological advancement.

Zimbabwe’s ICT graduates have already proven their value on the global stage. It is time for their contributions to be felt at home.

The future of Zimbabwe’s economy lies in its ability to harness its human capital and transform it into innovation-driven prosperity.

Mutisi is an ICT epert. — WhatsApp: +263772278161 or email: jkmutisi@hansole.co.zw.