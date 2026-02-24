South Africa Repatriates Citizens Misled into Russia-Ukraine Conflict

PRETORIA – South Africa has repatriated most of a group of citizens who were reportedly misled into participating in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, underscoring what officials describe as a growing pattern of deceptive recruitment schemes affecting African nationals.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed gratitude to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for facilitating the return of 17 South Africans, some of whom have already arrived home while others are expected to follow.

The individuals, aged between 20 and 39, allegedly left South Africa believing they were travelling for security training or civilian employment opportunities in Russia. However, they later found themselves in combat zones in Ukraine’s Donbas region.

According to reports by the BBC, four of the men returned last Friday, while 11 others are expected to return shortly. Two more are scheduled to follow at a later stage.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that President Ramaphosa had engaged directly with President Putin regarding the matter.

“President Ramaphosa has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Vladimir Putin, who responded positively to his request to support the process of returning the men home,” Magwenya said.

South African authorities noted that domestic law prohibits citizens from joining foreign armed forces without official authorisation. Investigations into the recruitment process are ongoing.

Officials say the case reflects a broader trend across the continent, where individuals are targeted through fraudulent offers promising jobs, training, or educational opportunities abroad.

Several African governments, including Nigeria and Kenya, have issued warnings about similar schemes. Kenya, in particular, has raised concerns over reports suggesting that large numbers of its citizens may have been recruited under misleading circumstances.

Security analysts attribute the phenomenon to a combination of economic pressures, misinformation, and organised recruitment networks exploiting vulnerable job seekers.

Governments across Africa have intensified public awareness campaigns, urging citizens to exercise caution when responding to overseas employment offers, particularly those linked to security or military-related roles.

Authorities say diplomatic efforts remain focused on securing the safe return of affected nationals while dismantling recruitment networks involved in such operations.