Custom Rolls-Royce Wraith heads to Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa’s People Continue to Pilage and Plunder

A customised Rolls-Royce Wraith fitted with the striking Apollo Venuum body kit is ready for delivery to Zimbabwe from Pharoah Auto Investments in South Africa.

The luxury grand tourer has been transformed with aggressive styling enhancements under the Apollo Venuum package, giving the already imposing Wraith an even more commanding road presence. Adding a personal touch, the owner’s initials – “E.B.” – have been inscribed on the wheels, further elevating its bespoke appeal.

The Rolls-Royce Wraith is renowned for its blend of handcrafted luxury and powerful performance, making it one of the most desirable grand tourers in the world. With a base price starting at approximately US$330,000 for a new model, the final figure for this heavily customised masterpiece is expected to climb significantly higher.

Once it touches down in Zimbabwe, the vehicle is likely to turn heads, standing as a bold statement of exclusivity, craftsmanship and personal branding.