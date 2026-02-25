Interpol veteran calls for regional crackdown on Zimbabwe’s high-flying Chivayo family

SOUTH Africa’s retired Interpol ambassador and security strategist, Andy Mashaile has called for a regional law enforcement crackdown following the issuance of a warrant of arrest for high-profile Zimbabwean socialite and Zanu PF deputy secretary for information and publicity in Harare province, Joachim Chivayo, also known as G6.

Earlier this week, IOL reported that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, commonly known as the Hawks, issued a warrant of arrest for Chivayo after he failed to appear in a Gauteng court following his release on bail in a R15 million gold case.

The development builds on IOL’s November 28, 2024, report detailing the arrest of Chivayo and Ayanda Brian Gungwa during a Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation operation in Brakpan. The pair was allegedly found in possession of six bars of unwrought gold valued at approximately R15 million. A Mercedes-Benz SUV was also seized during the operation.

Ayanda Brian Gungwa has also attracted controversy over his identity. South African law authorities identified him at the time of the arrest as a South African national named Ayanda Brian Gungwa. However, Zimbabwean publications have often referred to him as Naison Chivayo, and he is also known by the nickname “Pharaoh”.

The differing names have fuelled public debate on social media platforms about his real identity and his relationship to Chivayo, although South African court documents in the gold case listed him as Gungwa.

Mashaile told IOL that Chivayo and others linked to the case should present themselves to South African authorities.

“I think G6 and his crew, those who were sought and arrested some time back when the Mercedes SUV was taken along with those bars of gold, should present themselves to the South African authorities – the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Unit, which is looking for them. I would present myself if I were them. Remember, these people are on bail, and the fact that they have skipped bail, it means there is something to hide.

“I would request the (Interpol) Central Bureau in Tshwane to speak to the National Central Bureau in Zimbabwe to hunt down G6 and arrest him, and keep him in jail in Zimbabwe for the South African Central Bureau to go fetch them so that they can stand trial in South Africa.

“There is no one in the SADC region who will commit crime and think that South Africans will not follow up with the law enforcement agencies and the criminal justice cluster. This is the right time for a reset in the law enforcement agencies and the criminal justice cluster where we need to clean house, going after those who have committed crime and skipped the country because they have connection A or B,” Mashaile said.

He further questioned whether proceeds from illicit gold operations could be funding political ambitions.

“One wonders if G6 and those who steal gold within South Africa or are part of organised crime syndicates, the zama zamas illicit miners — one wonders if the funds are used for political aspirations. Money from illicit operations in South Africa, is it being used to buy political power in Zimbabwe? Is the money being used to commit further crimes like fraud in Zimbabwe? How do they get through the borders?

“I am interested in what this money has been used to achieve. I realise that one of them, Chivayo, is a rising political star in Zimbabwe. I am sure that the political party where these gentlemen belong does not believe in members committing economic crime or any other crime. I would like to hear from their political party with regards to these gentlemen.

The Hawks have told IOL that Joachim “G6” Chivayo (pictured with Zimbabwean mogul Wicknell Chivayo), and another accused identified as Ayanda Brian Gungwa, also referred to in some Zimbabwean publications as “Pharaoh”, have been declared wanted after failing to appear in court in connection with R15 million worth of gold bars. Wicknell Chivayo is not implicated in the case.

“What is law enforcement in Zimbabwe doing in terms of verifying the source of funds for these gentlemen?”

Chivayo and Gungwa were granted bail of R20,000 each on November 28, 2024, by the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court following their arrest in the R15 million gold case.

As previously reported by IOL, their bail conditions included that they remain in Gauteng, not leave South Africa, and report weekly to the Brakpan Police Station.

Their subsequent failure to appear in court led to the issuance of warrants of arrest.

