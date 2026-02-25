Cde Rick Ross to headline ‘Hustle and Heritage’ in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean music fans are gearing up for a star-studded weekend as Rick Ross and Omah Lay are set to arrive in the country on Friday ahead of the highly anticipated show, Hustle and Heritage.

The international stars will share the stage with top local acts including Freeman, Takura, Ashl, Tamy Moyo and Saintfloew, among others, at Rainbow Towers.

The arrival of Rick Ross, the American hip-hop heavyweight, and Omah Lay, the Afrobeat sensation, has generated widespread excitement among fans, media, and industry insiders, transforming the event from a local music showcase into a major international spectacle. Both artists have previously performed in Zimbabwe to enthusiastic crowds, and their return marks a highly anticipated reunion with their Zimbabwean fan base.

In an interview with Zimpapers Entertainment Hub, organiser Dru Edmund Kucherera said preparations for the show are at an advanced stage, with stages erected, sound and lighting systems tested, and security measures in place to ensure a smooth experience for attendees.

“Having Rick Ross and Omah Lay back in Zimbabwe is monumental. Their arrival signals that Hustle and Heritage is more than a concert; it’s a cultural moment,” Kucherera said. He added that the line-up of local performers ensures that Zimbabwean talent is celebrated alongside international stars, providing audiences with a diverse mix of Afro-fusion, hip-hop, dancehall, and rhythm and blues.

Fans have taken to social media expressing their excitement, with many making plans to attend early to secure prime viewing spots and capture moments with their favourite artists. “We’ve been waiting for an event like this. Having Rick Ross and Omah Lay back in Zimbabwe is huge,” said Tinashe Chibanda, a local music enthusiast. “It’s not just the music, it’s the vibe, the culture, the whole experience.”

The show is being positioned as both a musical and cultural celebration, bringing together global and local performers to showcase Zimbabwe as a hub for entertainment and culture. Production teams have been working around the clock on stage construction, lighting, sound checks, and logistics to deliver a professional and polished experience.

With the countdown to Saturday underway, anticipation continues to build. Fans from across the country are travelling to Harare for the event, social media feeds are buzzing with excitement, and conversations in the city are dominated by predictions, playlists, and shout-outs to favourite performers.

With Rick Ross and Omah Lay returning, a dynamic local line-up, and meticulous preparations, Hustle and Heritage promises to be one of the most memorable music events of the year in Zimbabwe.

Source – The Herald