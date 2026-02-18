R. Kelly Placed in Solitary Confinement After Retired Warden’s Phone Number Found in Cell Search

R&B singer R. Kelly has been placed in solitary confinement at FCI Butner Medium 1 after prison officials discovered a retired warden’s phone number written in his notebook during a cell search, according to reports.

The development follows an earlier report by AllHipHop, which stated that Kelly had been moved back to the Special Housing Unit (SHU), commonly referred to by inmates as “the hole.” Authorities have since confirmed that the move is linked to an ongoing internal investigation.

Prison officials reportedly initiated a search after Kelly’s cellmate was found in possession of a contraband mobile phone. During the subsequent inspection of the shared cell, officers discovered a phone number belonging to a retired warden recorded in Kelly’s personal notebook.

Kelly was immediately transferred to the SHU while officials investigate how he obtained the contact information.

His attorney, Beau Brindley, described the situation as a misunderstanding. According to Brindley, Kelly had received the number legitimately while participating in a prison mentorship programme.

“He gave Kelly his cell phone number in case the convicted felon needed to reach out to him to seek advice about the mentor programme,” Brindley said, referring to the former warden who had overseen the initiative prior to retiring.

The Special Housing Unit imposes strict conditions, with inmates typically confined to their cells for up to 23 hours per day and subject to significant restrictions on movement and privileges.

Kelly, 58, is currently serving a 30-year federal sentence handed down in New York in 2021 following convictions on charges including racketeering and sex-related offences involving minors. In 2022, a Chicago federal court sentenced him to an additional 20 years for child pornography and enticement of a minor, with portions of that sentence to run concurrently.

The singer continues to deny wrongdoing. His legal team is pursuing appeals in both cases and has also filed motions challenging aspects of the Chicago conviction, alleging prosecutorial misconduct.

Brindley indicated that Kelly’s placement in solitary confinement has complicated preparations related to ongoing legal proceedings.

Federal authorities have not publicly commented on the specifics of the investigation.