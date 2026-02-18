Mnangagwa’s business partner disburses $500 000 to Highlanders

Highlanders Football Club benefactor Wicknell Chivayo has confirmed the immediate release of US$500,000 to the Bulawayo giants, fulfilling his US$1 million sponsorship commitment to the club.

The latest funding, which follows a previous contribution that included the purchase of a team bus, is aimed at enhancing player welfare, recruitment, and the club’s overall competitiveness as the Highlanders prepare for the 2026 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

In addition to the cash injection, Chivayo celebrated Highlanders’ 1–0 triumph over arch-rivals Dynamos FC in the Jairos Jiri Charity Cup by unveiling luxury vehicles for the club’s technical team, executive leadership, and club legend Madinda Ndlovu.

Recipients of the vehicles include head coach Benjani Mwaruwari, chairperson Luke Mnkandla, and CEO Denzil Mnkandla.

Chivayo said the sponsorship is intended to provide stability, motivation, and a platform for strong performances as the Highlanders aim to reclaim their position at the top of Zimbabwean domestic football in the 2026 season.

Source – zbc