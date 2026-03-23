Innscor Secures 27% Stake in Tanganda After Backing US$8 Million Rights Issue

MUTARE – Zimbabwean conglomerate Innscor Africa Limited has acquired a significant strategic stake in Tanganda Tea Company following its participation in the company’s US$8 million rights issue.

The capital-raising initiative, structured as a rights offer, invited existing shareholders to purchase additional shares in order to inject fresh capital into Tanganda’s operations and support its growth and sustainability plans.

Innscor’s investment was executed through its subsidiary, Rutanhi Investments, which acted as the underwriter for the transaction. As part of the underwriting agreement, Rutanhi committed to acquiring any shares not taken up by other investors.

Following the completion of the offer, Rutanhi subscribed for 54% of the newly issued shares, resulting in a 27% equity stake in Tanganda. The move effectively positions Innscor as a key shareholder in one of Zimbabwe’s most established agricultural brands.

In a statement, Innscor said the transaction is expected to unlock “considerable value” for both Tanganda and its shareholders, while also contributing to broader agricultural sector development in Zimbabwe.

The group highlighted the strategic importance of the investment, noting that it aligns with its long-term vision of supporting sustainable agribusiness ventures and strengthening local value chains.

“This investment will add considerable value to the Tanganda entity and its shareholders, whilst also contributing to the continued development of Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector, and ensuring the long-term preservation and sustainable growth of one of Zimbabwe’s most iconic brands,” the company said.

Market analysts view the deal as a significant vote of confidence in Tanganda’s turnaround prospects, particularly at a time when Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector is seeking increased capitalisation and modernisation.

The transaction also underscores a growing trend of local corporates leveraging rights issues and underwriting mechanisms to stabilise key industries, attract investment, and enhance operational resilience in a challenging economic environment.

With Innscor’s backing, Tanganda is expected to strengthen its balance sheet, improve production efficiencies, and expand its footprint in both domestic and export markets, particularly within the tea and macadamia segments.