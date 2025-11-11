ZANU-PF Heavyweights Jostle for Tagwirei’s attention

CHITUNGWIZA – A wave of political jockeying has gripped ZANU-PF’s top leadership, with several national figures reportedly scrambling for recognition from newly co-opted Central Committee member and influential businessman Dr Elder Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

Sources within the party allege that politburo members – including Douglas Mahiya, Omega Hungwe, and Harare Provincial Affairs Minister Senator Tawengwa – have been actively participating in inter-district events meant for provincial structures, sidelining local leadership in a bid to align themselves with Tagwirei’s growing influence.

The scramble was evident at the inaugural Harare provincial inter-district gatherings, where national leaders took center-stage roles, often overshadowing provincial officials. The move has sparked internal tensions, with some provincial figures accusing the top brass of undermining grassroots structures.

“This is greediness at its peak,” said one provincial insider. “Our roles have been hijacked. They’ve reduced themselves to local-level politics just to be seen alongside Tagwirei.”

The incident underscores the political weight Tagwirei now carries within ZANU-PF, with his financial clout and business acumen seen as key assets in the party’s Vision 2030 agenda. Insiders suggest the scramble for his recognition is likely to intensify as national leaders seek to leverage his resources for political mileage.

Meanwhile, ZANU-PF war veterans secretary Douglas Mahiya has stirred controversy by threatening to discard the national constitution if President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s bid to extend his term beyond 2028 is blocked.

“As war veterans, we are custodians of this constitution. If it no longer serves our aspirations, we have the mandate to tear it and draft a new one,” Mahiya said.

He defended the war veterans’ role in shaping national direction, warning against attempts to marginalise their influence. “No one owns us. We joined the liberation struggle voluntarily and will continue defending our vision.”

Tagwirei, speaking at the same event, welcomed his co-option and affirmed that constitutional amendments enabling Mnangagwa to lead until 2030 were possible through popular support.

The developments have reignited debate over succession politics, constitutional integrity, and the growing influence of business figures in ZANU-PF’s internal dynamics.

Source – Byo24