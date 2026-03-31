SA Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie hit with ‘drug trade’ allegations

CAPE TOWN – South Africa’s political landscape has been thrown into fresh turmoil after convicted inmate Jermaine Prim allegedly made explosive claims on eNCA, accusing Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie of being involved in the drug trade in Cape Town.

The claims contained in a controversial prison letter that has already surfaced in Parliament, where Prim alleged he had access to recordings linking McKenzie to drug dealers and illicit money.

Prim, who is currently behind bars, has previously claimed that his information comes from conversations with alleged underworld figures, including businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, with whom he says he shared a prison cell. His statements have formed part of broader allegations presented during a parliamentary ad hoc committee probing corruption and links between law enforcement and criminal networks.

At the centre of the storm is Prim’s assertion that McKenzie is connected to drug operations – claims that remain unproven and have been strongly disputed.

His allegations have been described by officials as hearsay, with police leadership cautioning that they require verification despite containing details that investigators say are “worrying” and worth probing further.

Gayton McKenzie has said he will resign if President Cyril Ramaphosa temporarily suspends him from his ministerial position, stressing that he serves the president, not on the behest of friends or political pressure.

His comments come amid resurfaced allegations by inmate Jermaine Prim, who claims links between McKenzie, his party, and various individuals, including accusations of involvement in drug dealings.

McKenzie made the remarks on the sidelines of the launch of the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) on Monday, emphasising that his role in government is an act of service rather than personal gain.

He said he had been chosen by the president from millions of South Africans and remained grateful for the opportunity.

“If he recalls me, I will thank him. I will thank him, and I will respect him for the time that he trusted me with the portfolio,” McKenzie said.

He added that he was “not like other people that depend on this ministry” and insisted that his political career did not begin or end with his current role.

Reiterating his loyalty to the president, McKenzie said he serves “on the behest of the president” and not due to personal alliances.

“If I must be temporarily suspended, I will resign. Because I’m doing this as a service,” he said, adding that he would instead focus on campaigning for the 2026 local government elections.

“What President Ramaphosa has done to appoint me, I will never forget, and I will still sing his praises. Even if I am no longer part of the GNU, I respect the work he is doing.”

Addressing the allegations made by Prim, McKenzie dismissed the claims as baseless and lacking evidence.

“Anyone can say anything about you. Which drug dealer can say I’ve given him drugs? Where is the proof?” he asked.

In an SABC interview, he maintained that he had never met Prim in person and had only communicated with him via telephone and social media, noting that it took months before he learned Prim was incarcerated.

Their interaction ended after complaints were raised by women in his party, who accused Prim of harassment and threats.

McKenzie denied that Prim played any formal role in Patriotic Alliance activities or funding. “How can I go and ask a prisoner for money?” he said, also rejecting claims that he had supplied phones to inmates or engaged in unlawful conduct.

He further rejected associations with other individuals named by Prim, including Katiso “KT” Molefe and Vusimuzi Cat Matlala.

“I do not know Katiso “KT” Molefe. I do not know Vusi Cat Matlala. I do not know anybody. I’ve never phoned those people. They’ve never called me. I’ve never been to their houses. There’s no picture I’ve ever taken with them. They don’t have my numbers. I don’t have their numbers,” he said.

On claims that the late William “Red” Stevens had funded the PA, McKenzie said: “How can William Red Stevens fund the PA? Like I’m broke. Like, we are broke.

”We as PAs don’t go around and take money from guys. We know crime. We know what the repercussions of crime are. I have never taken money from any gangster in this country.”

McKenzie dismissed allegations that he acted as a “proxy” for Cape Town drug cartels or anyone else. “Anybody who knows me, Gayton McKenzie, how can I be a proxy for anyone? A proxy, me?

”These are taxi drivers, taxi owners. I grew up knowing exactly who the big gangsters in this country are, and it isn’t even these guys. Those I recruited to work with the PA to leave crime behind, and I failed,” he said.

McKenzie also highlighted his long-standing anti-drugs stance, emphasizing his work with young people over 15 years to educate them about the dangers of substance abuse.

“No community in South Africa suffers more from the repercussions and the scourge of drugs than the coloured communities. And those communities vote for us because they see how we fight drugs,” he said.

Regarding his personal life, McKenzie confirmed that neither his romantic partner nor his family conducts any business with the state. “Zero business with the state. If my partner does business with the state, you can pull out something now and say, here’s your partner doing business with the state,” he said.

McKenzie also indicated that the PA intends to make submissions to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

He said the party has mandated Liam Jacobs to compile evidence on firearm-related violence in the Western Cape, focusing on the prevalence of police-issued firearms in fatal shootings on the Cape Flats.

“We want to go share about the guns. But our party has taken Liam Jacobs to put that together,” he said. He claimed that “80 to 90% of people who die on the Cape Flats are dying with police-issued guns” and insisted the party had proof, adding: “We have got 100% evidence of it.”