Beyond GDP: Rethinking Economic Development in Zimbabwe for a New Era of Shared Prosperity

Zimbabwe’s economic debate has long been framed around a single, dominant question: how to grow the economy. For decades, policymakers have measured progress through traditional indicators, GDP growth rates, export volumes, and fiscal balances, often assuming that improvements in these metrics would naturally translate into better livelihoods for ordinary citizens. Yet lived realities across the country tell a different story. Growth, where it has occurred, has not consistently delivered jobs, reduced inequality, or expanded opportunity at scale.

By Brighton Musonza

This disconnect is not uniquely Zimbabwean. It reflects a broader global shift in how development is understood. Increasingly, countries are recognising that economic expansion alone is insufficient. What matters is the quality, inclusiveness, and sustainability of that growth. In this context, Zimbabwe stands at a critical juncture: it can either continue pursuing outdated models or embrace a more integrated approach that simultaneously drives growth and improves the well-being of its people.

The Limits of Traditional Growth Models

The assumption that GDP growth automatically improves living standards has weakened across both developed and developing economies. Even in advanced economies such as the United Kingdom, the U.S. or India, productivity gains have not always translated into broad-based prosperity, with inequality widening and real wage growth stagnating for large segments of the population.

For Zimbabwe, the challenge is even more pronounced. Economic volatility, currency instability, and structural inefficiencies have meant that, when achieved, growth often remains shallow and uneven. Large segments of the population continue to operate within the informal economy, where productivity is low, and access to finance, technology, and markets is limited.

The implication is clear: Zimbabwe cannot afford to wait for growth to “trickle down.” It must design policies that deliberately link economic expansion with job creation, skills development, and social mobility from the outset.

Redefining Progress in the Zimbabwean Context

A more effective development model begins with redefining what success looks like. Rather than focusing narrowly on output, Zimbabwe must incorporate broader indicators such as employment quality, regional economic balance, access to services, and environmental sustainability.

There are instructive global examples. New Zealand has pioneered a well-being-based budgeting framework that integrates social outcomes into fiscal planning. While Zimbabwe’s fiscal space is more constrained, the principle remains relevant: public spending should be evaluated not only by how much it grows the economy, but by how effectively it improves lives.

Locally, this would mean prioritising investments that expand opportunities such as rural electrification, irrigation systems, and digital infrastructure, rather than focusing exclusively on large-scale, capital-intensive projects with limited employment impact.

Innovation as a Catalyst for Inclusive Growth

Innovation is often framed as a luxury for advanced economies, but in reality, it is a necessity for countries seeking to accelerate development. Nations that have successfully transformed their economies, such as Vietnam, have done so by building ecosystems that support entrepreneurship, technology adoption, and skills development.

Zimbabwe possesses many of the raw ingredients required for such a transformation: a relatively educated population, a strong diaspora network, and growing digital penetration. What is missing is a coordinated strategy that aligns these assets into a coherent innovation ecosystem.

The establishment of technology hubs, support for start-ups, and the reduction of bureaucratic barriers could unlock significant economic potential. However, innovation must be inclusive. It should not be confined to urban elites but extended to sectors such as agriculture, where the majority of Zimbabweans derive their livelihoods.

Financial Inclusion and the Informal Economy

One of the most significant constraints on Zimbabwe’s development is financial exclusion. A large proportion of the population operates outside formal banking systems, limiting their ability to save, invest, and grow businesses.

Across Africa, digital financial solutions have demonstrated transformative potential. Kenya’s M-Pesa revolutionised mobile payments, enabling millions to participate in the formal economy. Zimbabwe has seen similar, though less stable, developments through mobile money platforms.

Expanding financial inclusion requires more than technology. It demands regulatory stability, trust in financial institutions, and products tailored to the realities of low-income and informal workers. By integrating informal enterprises into formal financial systems, Zimbabwe can unlock productivity gains and broaden its tax base without imposing punitive measures.

Public-Private Partnerships and Investment Attraction

No country develops in isolation. Foreign direct investment remains a critical driver of industrialisation, technology transfer, and job creation. However, global competition for investment has intensified, with countries needing to offer clear and differentiated value propositions.

African examples offer valuable lessons. Rwanda has successfully positioned itself as an investment destination through streamlined regulatory processes and targeted initiatives such as investment accelerators. These programmes not only attract capital but also ensure that investments align with national development priorities.

Zimbabwe, by contrast, has often struggled with policy inconsistency and bureaucratic complexity. To compete effectively, it must simplify investment procedures, ensure policy predictability, and actively promote sectors where it holds a comparative advantage, such as mining beneficiation, agro-processing, and renewable energy.

Building a Resilient Workforce

Economic transformation is ultimately about people. As automation and digital technologies reshape labour markets, the nature of work is changing. Jobs that once required routine skills are disappearing, while demand for technical and adaptive skills is rising.

Zimbabwe’s education system must evolve accordingly. Beyond formal qualifications, there is a need for continuous learning, vocational training, and skills aligned with industry needs. Countries such as Malaysia have invested in future-oriented training programmes that bridge the gap between education and employment.

For Zimbabwe, this means strengthening technical colleges, fostering partnerships between industry and academia, and creating pathways for young people to transition into productive employment. It also means recognising and supporting informal skills, which remain a significant part of the economy.

Infrastructure and Access as Foundations of Growth

Access to markets, information, and services remains a fundamental determinant of economic participation. Without reliable electricity, transport networks, and internet connectivity, even the most innovative enterprises cannot scale.

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure deficits are well documented, yet they also represent opportunities for transformative investment. Expanding broadband connectivity, for example, could integrate rural communities into the digital economy, enabling new forms of entrepreneurship and service delivery.

Public-private partnerships will be essential in this regard. Governments alone lack the resources to finance large-scale infrastructure development, but with the right frameworks, private capital can be mobilised effectively.

Learning from Global Productivity Challenges

The experience of the United Kingdom offers a cautionary tale. Despite being a highly developed economy, the UK has struggled with declining productivity growth, driven in part by underinvestment, weak innovation diffusion, and a growing divide between high-performing firms and laggards.

Zimbabwe faces a similar, albeit more acute, challenge. A small number of firms operate relatively efficiently, while a large “tail” of low-productivity enterprises drags down overall economic performance. Addressing this imbalance requires policies that encourage innovation while also supporting the diffusion of best practices across the broader economy.

This is not about protecting inefficient businesses but about enabling transition, helping firms adopt new technologies, access finance, and integrate into larger value chains.

Toward a New Development Paradigm

What emerges from this analysis is the need for a fundamentally different approach to economic development—one that is deliberate, integrated, and people-centred. Growth must be pursued not as an end in itself, but as a means to expand opportunity and improve well-being.

This requires coordination across multiple policy areas: industrial strategy, education, infrastructure, finance, and governance. It also requires a shift in mindset, from short-term fixes to long-term transformation.

Zimbabwe’s future will not be determined solely by external factors such as commodity prices or global economic conditions. It will depend on the choices made domestically, how resources are allocated, how institutions function, and how opportunities are created and distributed.

Conclusion: From Growth to Opportunity

Zimbabwe does not need to choose between economic growth and social progress. The two are not competing objectives but mutually reinforcing goals. By designing policies that link productivity, innovation, and inclusion, the country can build an economy that is both dynamic and equitable.

The path forward is neither simple nor guaranteed. It demands political will, institutional reform, and sustained investment. But the alternative, continuing with outdated models that deliver growth without opportunity, is no longer viable.

In an era of global disruption and technological change, Zimbabwe has a chance to redefine its development trajectory. The question is whether it will seize that opportunity and build an economy that works not just for a few, but for all.