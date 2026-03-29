Econet InfraCo, Cassava and Liquid Technologies: Engineering Africa’s Distributed Digital Infrastructure Economy

THE emergence and listing of Econet InfraCo represents a decisive structural shift in how African telecommunications groups are reconfiguring themselves for the data economy. No longer confined to voice and connectivity, the sector is undergoing a deep transformation into a capital-intensive, compute-driven infrastructure class. When viewed in tandem with Cassava Technologies and its backbone network through Liquid Intelligent Technologies, InfraCo becomes more than a spin-off—it is a continental platform for orchestrating data, energy, and computation at scale.

By Brighton Musonza

This transition is not occurring in isolation. Across the continent, telecom operators are converging toward infrastructure-centric models. A notable parallel is the strategic consolidation involving MTN Group and IHS Towers, where tower ownership and control have become central to long-term value creation. These moves signal a broader industry realignment: whoever owns the infrastructure layer ultimately captures the economics of Africa’s digital future.

Reconfiguring the Stack: From Telecoms to Distributed Compute Infrastructure

At a technical level, InfraCo represents the unbundling and re-aggregation of infrastructure layers into a modular, scalable architecture. Its evolution can be understood as a shift from linear telecom networks toward a distributed compute fabric.

The physical layer remains foundational, encompassing land, modular data centre builds, power systems, and cooling technologies. However, unlike traditional data centre markets, InfraCo must design for environmental volatility. Energy intermittency in markets such as Zimbabwe necessitates hybrid systems that integrate grid supply with solar generation, battery storage, and diesel redundancy. This transforms energy from a utility input into a core engineering discipline within the business model.

Above this sits the connectivity layer, anchored by Liquid’s extensive fibre footprint. This layer is critical because it collapses geographic fragmentation, enabling data to move seamlessly across borders. In effect, fibre is not merely a transmission medium; it is the circulatory system of InfraCo’s distributed architecture.

The compute layer introduces the monetisable core of the business. Initially dominated by colocation services, it is structurally designed to scale into hyperscale deployments and edge computing nodes. The latter is particularly significant in Africa, where latency-sensitive applications, mobile payments, digital identity systems, and AI inference require proximity to end users.

At the highest level sits the platform layer, where Cassava operates. This is where infrastructure is abstracted into services, cloud, cybersecurity, and AI enablement, creating a feedback loop between demand generation and infrastructure utilisation.

Cassava Technologies: Demand Aggregation and Digital Service Abstraction

Cassava Technologies plays a pivotal role in translating infrastructure capacity into usable digital services. In developed markets, demand for data centre capacity is organically generated by large enterprises and hyperscalers. In Africa, that demand must often be cultivated.

Cassava functions as both an aggregator and intermediary. By offering cloud services, cybersecurity frameworks, and enterprise solutions, it effectively creates a baseline demand layer that underwrites InfraCo’s capital investments. This internal demand generation is crucial in de-risking early-stage deployments in frontier markets.

At the same time, Cassava serves as a strategic interface with global cloud providers. Hyperscalers entering Africa face regulatory complexity, fragmented demand, and infrastructural gaps. Cassava mitigates these risks by providing localised expertise, existing network infrastructure, and co-investment opportunities. In this sense, it operates as a bridge between global capital and local execution.

Engineering the Business Model: Infrastructure Yield Meets Exponential Demand

InfraCo’s business model is structurally hybrid, combining the predictability of infrastructure assets with the growth dynamics of technology platforms. Its revenue base is anchored in long-term, power-indexed contracts that resemble utility income streams. These provide stability and support leverage.

However, layered onto this foundation is exposure to exponential data growth. Hyperscale leasing introduces large, step-change increases in revenue, while interconnection services and data exchange ecosystems generate high-margin incremental income.

What distinguishes InfraCo is its ability to monetise latency itself. Through edge deployments, it captures value from proximity, enabling faster processing for applications that cannot tolerate delays. In a mobile-first continent, where real-time transactions dominate, this becomes a powerful economic lever.

Capital Structure and Financial Engineering in Frontier Markets

The financial architecture of InfraCo reflects its dual identity as both infrastructure and technology platform. Its capital structure is likely to be debt-heavy, supported by predictable cash flows, but adapted to African market realities.

Development finance institutions such as the International Finance Corporation and the African Development Bank will play a critical role in de-risking investments, particularly in early phases. Their involvement signals credibility and unlocks additional private capital.

Green financing is emerging as a parallel channel. Given the energy intensity of data centres, InfraCo’s ability to integrate renewable energy solutions positions it to access sustainability-linked capital. This is not merely a reputational advantage; it directly lowers the cost of capital and enhances long-term competitiveness.

Over time, the possibility of asset securitisation or REIT-like structures could further optimise capital efficiency, enabling InfraCo to recycle capital into expansion while maintaining balance sheet strength.

Infrastructure Consolidation: Lessons from MTN and IHS Towers

The strategic logic underpinning InfraCo’s formation finds a strong parallel in the evolving relationship between MTN Group and IHS Towers. Across Africa, tower assets, once treated as ancillary components of telecom operations, have been repositioned as core infrastructure platforms capable of generating stable, long-term returns.

MTN’s deeper alignment with IHS Towers reflects a broader industry realisation: separating and scaling infrastructure unlocks both operational efficiency and financial value. Towers, much like data centres, exhibit infrastructure-like characteristics—high upfront capital costs, predictable lease revenues, and strong operating leverage.

InfraCo extends this logic beyond towers into the data and compute domain. Where tower companies monetise vertical real estate for connectivity, InfraCo monetises digital real estate for computation. Both models rely on tenancy, long-term contracts, and network effects, but InfraCo operates further up the value chain, where demand is driven not just by connectivity, but by data processing and AI workloads.

The implication is clear. As towers became the backbone of mobile telephony, data centres and fibre networks are becoming the backbone of the digital economy. InfraCo’s strategy mirrors, and in some respects anticipates, the trajectory already visible in the MTN–IHS ecosystem.

Hyperscaler Partnerships: Co-Architecting Africa’s Cloud Regions

InfraCo’s long-term growth is inseparable from its ability to partner with global cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. However, the nature of these partnerships in Africa differs fundamentally from those in mature markets.

Rather than simple tenancy agreements, these relationships are likely to evolve into co-development frameworks. Hyperscalers will require local partners capable of navigating regulatory environments, ensuring energy reliability, and aggregating demand. InfraCo, supported by Cassava, is uniquely positioned to fulfil this role.

These partnerships will likely involve shared capital expenditure, long-term capacity commitments, and joint planning of regional cloud availability zones. In effect, InfraCo becomes an extension of hyperscale infrastructure, adapted to African conditions.

Africa’s Data Deficit: Informality, Fragmentation, and Opportunity

One of the most critical structural constraints in Africa is the absence of robust, machine-readable data. A large proportion of economic activity occurs within informal sectors, where transactions are undocumented or exist in unstructured formats such as voice, paper, or fragmented digital records.

This creates a paradox in which economic activity is high, but data visibility is low. For InfraCo, this represents both a limitation and an opportunity. Demand for storage and compute is constrained by the lack of digitised data, yet the process of digitisation itself generates exponential growth in data volumes.

InfraCo’s long-term success is therefore tied not only to storing data but to enabling its creation and structuring.

Building the Data Layer: From Collection to Intelligence

To unlock the full potential of AI and cloud computing, Africa must develop a foundational data layer. InfraCo, in collaboration with Cassava, is well-positioned to catalyse this transformation.

The deployment of data collection nodes, embedded within telecom networks, fintech platforms, and IoT systems, can begin to capture real-time economic activity. These nodes serve as the entry point for data into the digital ecosystem.

Once captured, data must be structured. This involves transforming unstructured inputs into machine-readable formats using AI-driven preprocessing techniques. Natural language processing, for example, can convert voice transactions into structured datasets, while computer vision can digitise paper-based records.

The creation of localised data lakes, governed by national regulations, enables the aggregation and analysis of this data. These repositories become the training ground for AI models tailored to African contexts, from agriculture to healthcare to financial inclusion.

Skills Development: The Human Infrastructure Deficit

While physical and digital infrastructure can be financed and built, human capital remains a critical bottleneck. The shortage of skilled professionals in data engineering, cloud architecture, AI development, and cybersecurity limits the utilisation of infrastructure.

Cassava’s role in this domain is strategically significant. Investing in training programmes, certification pathways, and partnerships with academic institutions, it can create a pipeline of talent aligned with industry needs.

This is not a peripheral issue; it is central to InfraCo’s business model. Without skilled operators and developers, even the most advanced infrastructure risks underutilisation. Conversely, a robust talent ecosystem can accelerate demand, creating a virtuous cycle of growth.

Growth Trajectory: Scaling Across a Fragmented Continent

InfraCo’s growth trajectory is likely to unfold in distinct phases, shaped by both market dynamics and internal capabilities.

In its early years, growth will be driven by enterprise demand, colocation services, and government digitalisation initiatives. This phase establishes baseline utilisation and validates the business model.

The next phase introduces hyperscale dynamics, as global cloud providers expand into African markets through partnerships. This results in accelerated capacity deployment, improved margins, and stronger balance sheet performance.

In the longer term, AI-driven demand reshapes the market. High-performance computing workloads require dense, energy-intensive infrastructure, pushing InfraCo further into advanced engineering domains. At this stage, the company transitions into a continental digital utility, underpinning multiple sectors of the economy.

Zimbabwe as an Innovation Laboratory

Zimbabwe occupies a unique position within this transformation. While it presents structural challenges, it also offers an environment where constraint-driven innovation can thrive.

InfraCo’s ability to stabilise energy supply through hybrid systems, aggregate demand through fintech ecosystems, and deploy scalable infrastructure under capital constraints will determine its success. If these challenges can be addressed effectively, Zimbabwe will become a replicable model for other frontier markets.

Conclusion: From Infrastructure Assets to Intelligence Systems

The convergence of Econet InfraCo and Cassava Technologies represents a fundamental redefinition of infrastructure in Africa. The parallel evolution seen in MTN Group’s alignment with IHS Towers reinforces a central thesis: control of infrastructure is the primary determinant of long-term value in the digital economy.

InfraCo extends this thesis into the realm of data and computation. It is not merely building facilities; it is constructing a distributed system capable of generating, processing, and governing Africa’s data.

In a continent where much of the data economy remains unstructured and informal, InfraCo’s role is transformative. It is simultaneously enabling digitisation, creating data ecosystems, and positioning Africa within the global AI value chain.

What is being built is not just infrastructure. It is the foundation of an intelligence-driven economy.