Stanbic Bank posts ZiG1,7bn FY profit

STANBIC Bank Zimbabwe Limited recorded a good financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, achieving a profit after tax of ZiG1,7 billion, driven by robust loan book growth and strong economic fundamentals.

The bank’s net interest income grew by 77% to ZiG1,8 billion, underpinned by a 57% expansion in the average lending book to ZiG13,4 billion, supported by growth in deposits and drawdowns on offshore lines of credit secured during the year. Non-funded income reached ZiG3 billion, bringing total income to ZiG4,9 billion.

Customer deposits grew 39% to ZiG20,9 billion, reflecting improved customer acquisition, increased market confidence, and strengthened deposit mobilisation efforts. Total assets closed the year at ZiG35 billion, up from ZiG25,5 billion in December 2024. Stanbic Bank also maintained a strong capital position, with qualifying core capital of ZiG4,3 billion, well above the regulatory minimum requirement.

Announcing the results, Stanbic Bank chairman Muchakanakirwa Mkanganwi expressed confidence in the bank’s trajectory. Loan book growth was supported by growth in deposits and offshore lines of credit that the bank had secured. Stanbic Bank chief executive Solomon Nyanhongo attributed the strong performance to disciplined execution and strategic focus.

“The year 2025 was characterised by macroeconomic stability, supported by liquidity controls aimed at containing inflationary pressures.”

Nyanhongo added that the bank continued to support key sectors of the economy, providing foreign currency funding during a record tobacco season of 355 million kilogrammes and extending US$6,5 million in credit facilities to SMEs.

During the year, Stanbic Bank invested significantly in enhancing customer experience and expanding its footprint.

Key initiatives included the deployment of deposit-taking ATMs and bulk note acceptors, the launch of International Payments on Online Banking enabling 24/7 cross-border payments and the integration of the MoneyGram API to enhance remittance capabilities.

New branches were opened in Chiredzi and Masvingo to extend the bank’s reach. Looking ahead, Mkanganwi said the growth outlook remains strong given commodity price trajectories.

He pointed out that the policy environment will be key in fulfilling this promise, particularly in fiscal management and monetary policy, while the bank remains vigilant to external shocks and climate-related risks. This, he added, ensures the bank is well-positioned to continue driving Zimbabwe’s growth. – Source: The ZimInd