Zimbabwe retail sector faces collapse

Zimbabwe’s formal retail sector is facing a potential structural collapse, as mounting economic pressures and fierce competition from the informal economy push major supermarket chains into crisis, a new report by Knight Frank has revealed.

The latest market update paints a bleak picture of an industry struggling under the weight of shrinking consumer spending, chronic liquidity shortages, and volatile exchange rates—factors that are rapidly eroding the viability of formal retail businesses.

The crisis has already claimed a major casualty, with OK Zimbabwe recently filing for corporate rescue despite securing potential liquidity of about US$67.3 million.

The retailer’s financial performance has deteriorated sharply, recording a loss of US$25.03 million for the year ending March 31, 2025—nearly 40 times worse than the previous year. The decline continued into the following half-year, with revenues plunging significantly and losses widening further.

The difficulties extend beyond one company. TM Pick n Pay, which operates 76 stores nationwide, also reported substantial losses for the half-year ending August 2025, as revenue dropped and operating costs surged.

Its South African partner, Pick n Pay Group Limited, has begun recognising losses linked to its Zimbabwean investment, signalling waning confidence in the market.

Meanwhile, regional retailer Choppies Enterprises Limited has exited Zimbabwe altogether, selling its 31 stores after failing to withstand the country’s economic headwinds.

According to Knight Frank, the formal retail sector is being “choked” by a rapidly expanding informal market, which has capitalised on regulatory gaps and lower operating costs.

Street vendors and small traders are increasingly dominating consumer markets, offering cheaper goods—often imported or smuggled—without the compliance burdens faced by formal retailers.

These traders also operate outside official exchange rate systems, giving them a pricing advantage over supermarkets that are required to adhere to regulated rates.

The report highlights a severe liquidity crisis, with Zimbabwe’s economy now functioning largely as a cash-based system. Tightened supplier terms have created working capital challenges, making it difficult for retailers to restock shelves.

As a result, many formal stores are experiencing depleted inventory levels and a reduced product range, further driving customers toward informal alternatives.

“Reduced consumer liquidity” has also dampened demand, with many households struggling to afford basic goods, compounding the sector’s challenges.

Retailers are also grappling with escalating operational costs, including frequent power outages that force reliance on expensive generators.

Exchange rate volatility—particularly linked to the ZiG currency—has added another layer of strain. While authorities maintain that the currency is stable, businesses have incurred significant losses due to discrepancies between official and market rates.

Some retailers have responded by adjusting pricing strategies and increasingly transacting in foreign currency in an attempt to remain competitive.

Efforts to adapt, including downsizing into smaller retail spaces, have done little to stabilise the sector. These outlets often struggle with limited product offerings and continued financial losses.

Knight Frank concluded that the sector remains in “deep paralysis,” with falling turnover yields no longer sufficient to cover operational and rental costs.

With mounting pressures from all sides, analysts warn that without significant policy intervention and economic stabilisation, Zimbabwe’s formal retail industry could face further contraction—leaving the informal sector to dominate the country’s commercial landscape.

Source – The Standard