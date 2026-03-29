Leaked Audio Reveals Chamisa’s Links to ZANU-PF

HARARE – A heated social media confrontation between Zimbabwean political figures has escalated into a wider national debate following a series of explosive allegations concerning purported clandestine engagements between the beleaguered opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The controversy emerged from an online dispute involving political activist Jealousy Mawarire and UK-based lawyer Brighton Mutebuka, both known for their strong and opposing political positions. What began as a personal and ideological clash on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has since drawn public attention due to the seriousness of the claims exchanged.

Allegations of Secret Negotiations

In a series of posts, Mawarire alleged that Chamisa engaged in covert discussions with the ruling establishment, purportedly facilitated through intermediaries linked to First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa. According to these claims, the discussions allegedly centred on a potential political arrangement that could have seen Chamisa assume a Prime Ministerial role outside the framework of Zimbabwe’s current constitutional provisions.

I have read your very long and meaningless response Mr Mutebuka. I always wanted to engage, especially on political debates that foreground national questions, but I have discovered, in my research on what you do and how you conduct yourself, even in the courts where you work,… https://t.co/14edIOnS5y pic.twitter.com/98b5oG8PUY — mawarire mbizvo jealousy (@mawarirej) March 28, 2026

Mawarire further claimed that journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was initially enlisted as a go-between in these alleged talks, which reportedly included meetings in Harare. He also referenced the late constitutional law expert Alex Magaisa, alleging that Magaisa had drafted a framework that ultimately disrupted the purported negotiations.

These assertions remain unverified, and there has been no publicly available independent confirmation of the alleged meetings or agreements.

Audio Claims and Political Fallout

Central to the controversy are references to an alleged audio recording, said to capture a conversation between Chamisa and an aide to the First Lady, identified as Benson Muneri. Mawarire claims the recording suggests a preference for informal, undocumented negotiations—an allegation that, if substantiated, could raise questions about transparency and accountability.

However, the authenticity and context of the audio have not been independently verified, and no official statement has been issued by Chamisa addressing the specific claims.

Broader Political Context

The allegations come at a time of heightened political tension in Zimbabwe, particularly around debates over constitutional reforms and the controversial extension of presidential term limits. Critics of the government have labelled these efforts as a “constitutional coup,” while others argue they are necessary for continuity and stability.

The dispute also intersects with internal opposition dynamics, including debates over leadership, strategy, and the role of figures such as Tendai Biti.

Responses and Denials

As of now, Chamisa has not publicly responded in detail to the specific allegations circulating online. His supporters have largely dismissed the claims as politically motivated attacks aimed at undermining his credibility ahead of future political contests.

Meanwhile, Mutebuka, who has been drawn into the controversy, has not issued a formal statement addressing the detailed accusations but has previously defended Chamisa’s political standing in broader debates.

A Digital Feud with Real-World Implications

What is clear is that the digital exchange has transcended social media theatrics, feeding into broader narratives about trust, leadership, and political strategy in Zimbabwe. Analysts note that such allegations—whether substantiated or not—have the potential to reshape public perception and deepen divisions within both the ruling party and opposition ranks.

As the situation continues to unfold, observers are calling for caution, emphasising the need for verified evidence and measured discourse in a political environment already fraught with uncertainty.