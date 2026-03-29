Chiwenga warns Zanu PF over term limit saga

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has reportedly warned the Zanu PF politburo that plans to amend the Constitution to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term without a referendum carry significant political risks, exposing growing divisions within the ruling party.

Chiwenga, a former military general who played a key role in the 2017 military intervention that brought Mnangagwa to power, is said to have clashed with senior party officials during a recent politburo meeting over Constitutional Amendment No. 3 Bill.

According to sources familiar with the meeting, a “fierce confrontation” broke out between Chiwenga and State Security Minister Lovemore Matuke after the Vice President insisted that any extension of presidential term limits must be subjected to a national referendum.

Matuke reportedly objected, accusing some leaders of contradicting the party’s position.

The disagreement is said to have escalated, with Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri and Zanu PF Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha also weighing in in defence of Matuke.

Sources said Chiwenga stood his ground, arguing that the liberation struggle was fought on the principle of “one man, one vote,” referencing remarks he made at a recent funeral gathering.

“He told the room that he is a general and that he liberated the country while others sought refuge elsewhere,” a source said.

The tensions come amid reports that Zanu PF is advancing a “2030 agenda” aimed at extending Mnangagwa’s stay in office beyond the constitutional two-term limit, a move critics say undermines democratic principles.

Chiwenga has previously criticised the proposal, describing it as an “assault on the values of the liberation struggle” and accusing its backers of self-interest and resource exploitation.

President Mnangagwa, meanwhile, has warned against what he called “malcontents pursuing self-serving agendas” during a recent central committee address following the politburo meeting.

Political analysts say the push for constitutional changes has intensified internal succession battles within Zanu PF, with speculation that the developments could impact Chiwenga’s own presidential ambitions.

As parliamentary public consultations on the amendment bill commence, allegations have emerged that ruling party structures are mobilising resources to influence participation.

In Mhondoro-Mubaira, presidential advisor Paul Tungwarara was reportedly seen distributing cash, bicycles, and food hampers during a support event, drawing criticism from opposition figures.

Opposition and civil society groups have accused authorities of restricting space for dissent while allowing pro-government gatherings to proceed unhindered.

“The police appear blind to violations when they involve the ruling party,” said one civil society representative.

Opposition leaders have warned that continued exclusion from the process could trigger public unrest, insisting that any constitutional amendment of this nature should be subjected to a referendum in line with constitutional provisions.

Source – The Standard