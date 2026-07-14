Varun Beverages Emerges as Frontrunner in Bid for Dairibord Control

HARARE – Indian beverage giant Varun Beverages has emerged as the leading contender to acquire a controlling stake in Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed Dairibord Holdings Limited, in what could become one of the country’s most significant corporate transactions in recent years.

State media reported that market intelligence points to Varun as the most likely buyer after Dairibord issued a cautionary statement informing shareholders that three major institutional investors had entered negotiations to dispose of their combined shareholding. If concluded, the transaction would result in a change of control at Zimbabwe’s largest dairy and food processing company.

According to the cautionary announcement, the proposed sale involves three significant shareholders—Equivest Asset Management, Mega Market and Mutare Mart & Exchange—whose combined holdings exceed 51 percent of Dairibord’s issued ordinary shares. Such a transaction would hand the successful bidder majority control of one of Zimbabwe’s most recognised food manufacturing businesses.

The development has attracted considerable interest across Zimbabwe’s corporate sector, with analysts viewing the proposed acquisition as a potential catalyst for fresh capital investment, operational expansion and greater regional integration within the country’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry.

Although the identity of the prospective purchaser was not disclosed in the official notice, state media quoted market sources identifying Varun Beverages as the leading candidate. According to sources cited by The Herald, the PepsiCo franchise bottler has also been quietly accumulating additional shares from minority shareholders through open-market purchases, strengthening speculation that it is positioning itself to secure a controlling interest.

Sources familiar with the negotiations indicated that while Varun has expressed strong interest in acquiring control of Dairibord, no formal engagement has yet been announced between the company and Dairibord’s executive management. Other potential investors are also understood to be evaluating the opportunity, suggesting that the transaction could become competitive before a final agreement is reached.

The proposed acquisition comes against the backdrop of Dairibord’s concentrated ownership structure. Mega Market currently holds approximately 23.92 percent of the company’s shares, making it the single largest shareholder, while Stanbic Nominees owns 23.87 percent. Serrapin Investments holds 12.04 percent, followed by Old Mutual Life Assurance Company Zimbabwe Limited with 10.65 percent and the Mining Industry Pension Fund with 4.93 percent. Collectively, these five investors account for more than three-quarters of Dairibord’s issued share capital, highlighting the strategic significance of any large block transaction.

For Varun Beverages, acquiring Dairibord would represent a major strategic diversification beyond its traditional beverage operations. Since entering Zimbabwe in 2018 with a modern bottling facility in Harare, the company has rapidly expanded its market presence through competitive pricing, significant production capacity and an extensive nationwide distribution network.

Its Zimbabwean operations have transformed competition within the carbonated soft drinks market, challenging established players through aggressive market penetration and supply chain efficiency. More recently, Varun has broadened its ambitions by entering the food and snack segment after securing rights to manufacture and distribute selected PepsiCo snack brands, signalling a longer-term strategy of becoming a diversified FMCG player in the region.

Industry analysts believe that integrating Dairibord’s well-established dairy, beverage and food brands with Varun’s manufacturing expertise and distribution capabilities could create substantial operational synergies. The combination would strengthen economies of scale, enhance supply chain efficiencies and potentially unlock new opportunities for product innovation and regional exports.

The transaction also reflects growing foreign investor interest in Zimbabwe’s consumer goods sector, where companies with strong brands, established processing capacity and extensive distribution infrastructure continue to attract strategic investment despite broader macroeconomic challenges.

Should the acquisition proceed, it would mark one of the largest changes of corporate control on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in recent years and could reshape competition across Zimbabwe’s food and beverage industry, positioning Varun Beverages as one of the country’s most influential fast-moving consumer goods manufacturers.