Shuntai Cement Plant Set to Begin Operations in September 2026 with US$200 Million Investment

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s cement manufacturing industry is poised for a significant capacity boost after Shuntai Cement announced that its new integrated cement plant will commence commercial operations in September 2026, following a US$200 million investment that is expected to strengthen domestic cement production, create employment and support the country’s infrastructure drive.

The project, one of the largest private-sector manufacturing investments in recent years, comprises a US$120 million cement production facility, complemented by investments in dedicated power generation infrastructure designed to ensure reliable energy supply for operations.

The new plant will have a production capacity of 6,000 tonnes of cement per day, positioning it among Zimbabwe’s largest cement manufacturing facilities and significantly expanding the country’s installed production capacity.

As part of its integrated energy strategy, Shuntai is developing a 50-megawatt solar power plant to provide clean energy for the factory, while plans are also underway to construct a 50-megawatt thermal power station. The thermal plant is expected not only to guarantee uninterrupted production but also to generate surplus electricity that could be supplied to Zimbabwe’s national grid, helping ease power shortages affecting industry.

The company expects to employ approximately 400 workers during the initial phase of operations, with total employment projected to rise to between 1,500 and 2,000 jobs as the project expands and downstream activities develop.

Industry analysts say the investment comes at a time when Zimbabwe is accelerating infrastructure development across housing, mining, transport and public works, sectors that continue to drive strong demand for cement and other construction materials.

The additional production capacity is expected to improve domestic supply, reduce the likelihood of periodic shortages and moderate price pressures by increasing competition within the local cement market. Zimbabwe’s cement industry has experienced sustained growth in recent years, underpinned by rising public infrastructure spending, private property development and increased mining investment.

Beyond cement production, the integrated power infrastructure reflects a growing trend among large industrial investors to develop captive energy facilities in response to electricity supply constraints. Combining renewable solar energy with thermal generation is expected to improve operational efficiency while reducing production disruptions caused by power outages.

The investment also aligns with Zimbabwe’s broader industrialisation agenda, which seeks to promote value addition, expand manufacturing capacity and attract large-scale foreign direct investment into strategic sectors of the economy.

Once fully operational, the Shuntai Cement Plant is expected to strengthen Zimbabwe’s self-sufficiency in cement production, support major construction projects, stimulate local supply chains and contribute to employment creation and economic growth, while reinforcing the country’s position as a regional producer of building materials.