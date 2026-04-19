Obert Mpofu’s fall signals Zanu-PF tensions

Nine years ago, Obert Mpofu stood beaming beside Emmerson Mnangagwa, having played a pivotal role in the dramatic events that ushered in a new political era.

As chair of the Zanu-PF meeting that expelled the late Robert Mugabe in 2017, Mpofu was widely seen as a key architect of the transition that elevated Mnangagwa to power. At the time, his influence within the ruling party appeared secure.

But nearly a decade later, the former Zanu-PF chairman appears to have fallen out of favour.

Mpofu’s absence from this year’s Independence Day celebrations in Maphisa raised eyebrows, marking a stark contrast to previous years when his presence at such high-profile events was all but guaranteed. His political retreat follows his demotion ahead of the party’s annual conference in Mutare last October, where a purge targeted figures perceived to be aligned with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

The internal rift within Zanu-PF has become increasingly visible, with Chiwenga reportedly under pressure from Mnangagwa loyalists who accuse him of harbouring presidential ambitions and plotting to unseat the 83-year-old leader.

While addressing the Independence Day gathering, Mnangagwa avoided direct reference to the intensifying succession battle and the controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill 3 (CAB3), which has dominated political discourse in recent months.

Instead, the president acknowledged mounting socio-economic challenges, particularly in Matabeleland South, where high levels of poverty and unemployment have driven cross-border migration.

“As a government, we are aware that… Matabeleland South province is notably enduring high numbers of cross-border migration across all age groups,” Mnangagwa said, pledging continued empowerment initiatives to improve livelihoods.

He also condemned rising drug and substance abuse and reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of war veterans.

Meanwhile, Chiwenga has increasingly voiced concern over alleged corruption involving businessmen linked to the presidency, arguing that national resources are being exploited at the expense of ordinary citizens. His stance has reportedly earned him backing from sections of the liberation war veterans, many of whom oppose moves to extend Mnangagwa’s rule.

This week, a group of 54 war veterans formally petitioned the Senate to reject CAB3, warning that it contains serious constitutional flaws. The proposed legislation seeks to extend Mnangagwa’s term from 2028 to 2030, prolong the life of the current Parliament by two years, and overhaul key provisions of the constitution, including scrapping direct presidential elections.

In their submission, the ex-combatants argued that the bill undermines citizens’ voting rights and should be subjected to a national referendum, contrary to the government’s position.

They warned that passing the bill without a referendum would cause “irreparable prejudice” to the public and could violate constitutional procedures.

The bill has already cleared public hearings and is expected to be debated and put to a vote in Parliament next month.

Political analysts and insiders within Zanu-PF say the proposed changes are closely tied to the unresolved succession question, with some viewing them as an attempt to block Chiwenga’s path to the presidency.

Like Mugabe before him, Mnangagwa has not publicly named a successor—a silence that continues to fuel uncertainty and factional tensions within the ruling party.

Source – The Standard