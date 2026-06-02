Shopping in the Age of AI: Why Zimbabwe Risks Being Left Behind in the Data Economy

For most of the twentieth century, shopping was a physical activity. Consumers left home, visited stores, compared products, sought information and completed purchases in person. Retailers competed primarily through location, assortment and pricing.

By Brighton Musonza

Artificial intelligence is changing this model fundamentally.

Across advanced economies, consumers increasingly conduct product searches, compare prices, read reviews, evaluate alternatives and even automate routine purchases before ever entering a physical store. Shopping is gradually becoming an activity that occurs before a consumer reaches a shop rather than inside it.

The implication is profound. The physical shopping trip is no longer automatic.

Consumers are increasingly asking themselves a series of questions before deciding whether a store visit is worthwhile. Will the product be available? Will the journey be convenient? Will prices be competitive? Can the purchase be completed quickly? If travelling requires additional effort, will the experience provide something that cannot be replicated digitally?

This shift represents one of the most significant changes in retail economics in decades.

For Zimbabwe, however, the implications extend beyond retail. They expose deeper structural weaknesses in the country’s economy, including the collapse of formal retail networks, the dominance of informal markets, weak data systems, fragmented supply chains and inadequate digital infrastructure.

The challenge facing Zimbabwe is not simply whether businesses can adopt artificial intelligence. It is whether the country possesses the underlying economic structures that allow AI-driven commerce to function at all.

Zimbabwe’s Informal Economy and the Missing Consumer Journey

One of the central findings emerging from global retail research is that consumers increasingly begin their shopping journeys online. Before entering a store, they verify product availability, compare prices, assess alternatives and determine whether a trip is worthwhile.

This behaviour depends upon structured information.

Consumers can only verify inventory if inventory systems exist. They can only compare prices if prices are digitally visible. They can only trust availability if retailers maintain reliable databases.

Zimbabwe presents a fundamentally different reality.

Much of the country’s retail activity takes place within informal markets that operate outside structured information systems. Millions of transactions occur daily in Mbare, Sakubva, Kudzanai, Chikwanha, Renkini and countless growth points, trading centres and township markets. Yet most of these transactions generate no usable digital data.

Consumers often begin shopping trips with uncertainty rather than information. They may not know whether products will be available, whether prices have changed overnight or whether stock has arrived.

This uncertainty creates inefficiencies throughout the economy.

In advanced retail systems, data reduces uncertainty. In Zimbabwe’s informal economy, uncertainty remains a defining feature of commerce.

Ironically, the informal sector has become both Zimbabwe’s greatest source of economic resilience and one of its biggest barriers to participation in the emerging AI economy.

Convenience Has Become an Economic Asset

One of the most striking conclusions from global retail research is that convenience increasingly determines where consumers shop.

Retail is no longer competing merely on price. It is competing on time.

Consumers increasingly value certainty over variety. They want to know that products are available, queues are manageable, payment systems function properly, and purchases can be completed quickly.

In developed economies, retailers now measure market reach not by geographical distance but by travel time. Shopping centres are designed around commuter routes, work patterns and daily routines.

Zimbabwe’s retail landscape remains largely organised around older assumptions.

Urban planning often separates residential areas from retail zones. Public transport systems remain fragmented. Traffic congestion has increased significantly in major cities. Consumers frequently spend substantial time searching for products that may or may not be available.

The result is a hidden economic cost.

A consumer who spends three hours searching for basic household goods is not simply shopping. They are absorbing inefficiencies created by weak retail systems.

Artificial intelligence is making these inefficiencies more visible.

As global consumers become accustomed to certainty, speed and predictability, economies characterised by uncertainty risk becoming less competitive.

The Collapse of Trust in Formal Retail

Zimbabwe’s retail transformation is often discussed in terms of formalisation versus informality. Yet the deeper issue may be trust.

Modern retail systems depend upon predictable relationships between consumers and businesses.

Consumers trust that advertised prices will remain stable. They trust that inventory systems reflect actual stock levels. They trust that products will be available when needed.

Repeated episodes of inflation, currency instability and supply disruptions have weakened these assumptions in Zimbabwe.

Consumers have adapted by diversifying purchasing channels. They buy from supermarkets, informal traders, social media merchants, cross-border suppliers and WhatsApp groups simultaneously.

While this strategy improves resilience at the household level, it fragments retail ecosystems.

Instead of a unified market generating structured data, Zimbabwe increasingly operates through thousands of parallel micro-markets.

This fragmentation makes it difficult for businesses to forecast demand, optimise inventories or develop sophisticated customer intelligence systems.

The consequence is a retail environment that becomes increasingly difficult to integrate with AI-powered commerce.

The New Divide: Convenience Shopping versus Discovery Shopping

Perhaps the most important insight emerging from the AI era is that physical shopping is not disappearing. Instead, it is splitting into two distinct categories.

The first category is convenience shopping.

These are mission-oriented trips where consumers already know what they want. The objective is speed, certainty and efficiency. Grocery purchases, household essentials and routine products increasingly fall into this category.

The second category is discovery shopping.

These trips are driven by exploration, social interaction, entertainment and experience. Consumers are not merely buying products. They are seeking inspiration, connection and engagement.

Zimbabwe’s retail sector is poorly positioned for either model.

Formal retailers often struggle to provide the certainty required for convenience-driven shopping. Inventory shortages, pricing inconsistencies and supply disruptions undermine consumer confidence.

At the same time, many shopping centres have failed to evolve into destinations capable of supporting discovery-driven shopping.

The result is an uncomfortable middle ground.

Many retail spaces are neither exceptionally convenient nor particularly experiential.

As AI increasingly handles routine purchasing decisions, this middle ground becomes increasingly difficult to sustain.

Why AI Exposes Zimbabwe’s Data Deficit

Artificial intelligence depends on structured information.

AI agents can compare retailers only if product information is standardised. They can recommend alternatives only if inventory data is available. They can automate purchases only if supply chains are visible.

Zimbabwe’s economy suffers from a severe shortage of machine-readable datasets.

Much of the country’s economic activity remains undocumented or poorly documented. Product catalogues are often incomplete. Inventory systems are fragmented. Pricing data is inconsistent.

As a result, Zimbabwe faces a growing risk of exclusion from AI-mediated commerce.

Future consumers may increasingly rely on digital assistants to decide where purchases should occur. Businesses that cannot provide structured information may become invisible to these systems.

The challenge is therefore not merely technological. It is institutional.

The future winners in retail may not be those with the largest stores or the lowest prices. They may be those capable of producing the most reliable data.

Shopping Centres Must Become Social Infrastructure

Artificial intelligence is changing the economic purpose of physical retail space.

If consumers no longer need to visit stores to compare products, then shopping centres must provide alternative reasons for visitation.

Around the world, successful retail developments are increasingly becoming social ecosystems rather than collections of shops.

Restaurants, entertainment venues, fitness facilities, health services, co-working spaces and community activities are becoming central components of modern retail destinations.

This concept may prove particularly important for Zimbabwe.

The country faces growing urbanisation, changing work patterns and declining public social spaces. Shopping centres could evolve into important community hubs that serve social functions beyond commerce.

Yet achieving this transformation requires investment, planning and data.

Developers must understand who their customers are, how they spend time, what services they value and how different businesses interact within a retail ecosystem.

These capabilities remain underdeveloped across much of Zimbabwe’s property sector.

The Invisible Economy Cannot Power Artificial Intelligence

At its core, artificial intelligence is an information technology.

It cannot optimise systems it cannot observe.

Zimbabwe’s economy contains extraordinary levels of entrepreneurial activity, but much of this activity remains statistically invisible. Millions of consumers and businesses operate outside structured digital networks. Transactions occur daily without generating data. Supply chains move products without producing information.

The consequence is an economy that functions but struggles to learn.

Modern AI systems continuously improve because they process feedback generated by transactions. Every purchase improves future predictions. Every customer interaction refines algorithms. Every inventory movement strengthens forecasting systems.

Zimbabwe’s informal economy generates commerce but often not feedback.

This creates a growing divergence between economies that learn from every transaction and economies that merely conduct transactions.

Conclusion: The Future of Retail Is About Information, Not Stores

The most important lesson from the global AI retail revolution is that the future is not primarily about technology.

It is about information.

Consumers increasingly decide whether a physical shopping trip is worthwhile before leaving home. Artificial intelligence is accelerating this trend by reducing the need for physical product discovery and routine purchasing.

Physical stores will survive, but their role is changing. They must either deliver convenience more effectively than digital alternatives or provide experiences that cannot be replicated online.

Zimbabwe faces a unique challenge because many of its retail systems remain informal, fragmented and data-poor. The country’s retail economy generates substantial commercial activity but relatively little structured information.

The question facing Zimbabwe is therefore larger than whether businesses can adopt artificial intelligence. The real question is whether the country can transform an economy built around cash transactions, informal supply chains and fragmented markets into one capable of generating the data that modern commerce requires.

In the age of AI, the most valuable retail asset may no longer be shelf space, location or even inventory.

It may simply be information.

And economies that fail to generate it risk becoming invisible in the marketplaces of the future.