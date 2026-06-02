Democracy Cannot Survive Economic Exclusion: Lessons for Zimbabwe and the Global South

THE history of nations suggests that democracy rarely collapses overnight. More often, it is gradually weakened by economic conditions that leave large sections of society feeling excluded from prosperity, disconnected from institutions, and sceptical that the political system can improve their lives.

By Brighton Musonza

Economic decline does not automatically produce authoritarianism, but it creates fertile ground for it. When citizens lose faith in their ability to achieve social mobility through existing institutions, they become increasingly receptive to alternatives that promise stability, order, and economic relief. Throughout modern history, periods of democratic stress have frequently coincided with periods of severe economic dislocation.

The Great Depression of the 1930s offers perhaps the clearest example. Across Europe and the Americas, collapsing incomes, mass unemployment and financial instability undermined confidence in democratic governance. Some countries responded through institutional reform and economic restructuring. Others embraced authoritarian solutions. The difference often lay not in political culture but in whether governments could convince citizens that the economic system still worked for ordinary people.

This lesson remains relevant today, not only in advanced economies but across Africa, including Zimbabwe.

The Political Economy of Inequality

For much of the twentieth century, economists viewed democracy and economic development as mutually reinforcing. Rising incomes would create a growing middle class, strengthen institutions, and encourage political stability.

Reality has proved more complicated.

Research across dozens of countries shows that extreme inequality tends to weaken democratic institutions regardless of a country’s constitutional arrangements. When wealth becomes concentrated among a small elite, economic power inevitably translates into political influence. Public policy increasingly serves those with access to capital rather than those dependent on wages.

At the opposite end of society, citizens who feel permanently excluded from economic opportunity often disengage from formal politics altogether or become attracted to anti-establishment movements promising radical change.

This dynamic is visible across the world.

In the United States, political polarisation has intensified alongside rising wealth concentration. In Latin America, recurring cycles of populism and political instability have frequently emerged from persistent inequalities. Across Europe, stagnant wages and declining industrial employment have fuelled support for nationalist and anti-establishment parties.

The underlying challenge is remarkably similar: democratic legitimacy becomes difficult to sustain when economic outcomes appear increasingly disconnected from effort, productivity, or merit.

Zimbabwe’s Unique Democratic-Economic Challenge

Zimbabwe presents a particularly important case study because its economic challenges have been intertwined with political legitimacy for more than two decades.

Unlike many developing countries, Zimbabwe inherited relatively sophisticated institutions, a diversified industrial base and a highly educated workforce. Yet repeated episodes of macroeconomic instability, hyperinflation, currency crises, sanctions, deindustrialisation and declining formal employment have fundamentally altered the relationship between citizens and the economy.

Today, millions of Zimbabweans operate outside the formal economy.

The informal sector is estimated to account for the majority of employment, creating a situation where many citizens generate income but remain disconnected from formal financial systems, pension structures, labour protections and long-term capital accumulation.

This matters politically because economic citizenship and democratic citizenship are deeply connected.

When workers are formally employed, they typically belong to pension schemes, labour organisations, professional associations, banking systems and tax structures. These institutions create channels through which citizens engage with the state.

Informalisation weakens those links.

The challenge facing Zimbabwe is therefore not merely one of economic growth but of rebuilding an economy capable of producing broad-based participation in national prosperity.

The Regional Experience: Why Some Countries Have Stabilised

Several African countries offer useful lessons.

In Zambia, repeated debt crises forced policymakers to confront the difficult distinction between domestic economic management and foreign currency obligations. While the country experienced significant hardship during debt restructuring, policymakers maintained a clearer separation between domestic monetary operations and external debt obligations. The Kwacha remained central to domestic transactions while foreign currency earnings were used to service external commitments.

Botswana provides another example. Rather than relying exclusively on mineral wealth, the country developed strong fiscal institutions that transformed diamond revenues into infrastructure, education and sovereign savings. The result has been one of Africa’s most stable political and economic systems.

Mauritius followed a different path. Through institutional consistency, export diversification and investment in human capital, the island nation transformed itself from a sugar-dependent economy into one of Africa’s most diversified economies.

These examples demonstrate that sustainable democratic stability rarely emerges from elections alone. It is built upon economic systems that provide citizens with realistic opportunities for advancement.

Gold, Currency Reform and Economic Sovereignty

Zimbabwe’s recent currency reforms reflect a broader global debate about monetary sovereignty and economic resilience.

The introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency was initially viewed through the lens of Zimbabwe’s own monetary history. However, developments in the global economy have provided additional context.

Gold has recently surpassed U.S. Treasury securities as the world’s second-largest reserve asset held by central banks. Countries including China, India, Turkey and Poland have dramatically increased gold holdings in response to geopolitical uncertainty and concerns about the weaponisation of financial systems.

For Zimbabwe, one of Africa’s major gold producers, this trend carries important implications.

Gold provides a tangible reserve asset that cannot be printed or digitally created. In theory, linking a currency to gold reserves can improve confidence by imposing greater monetary discipline.

However, gold alone cannot guarantee currency stability.

History shows that successful currencies are ultimately supported by productive economies, credible institutions, fiscal discipline and consistent policy frameworks. Gold can strengthen confidence, but it cannot substitute for economic fundamentals.

The real test for Zimbabwe’s monetary reforms will not be the quantity of gold held in reserve but whether those reforms contribute to increased production, exports, investment and employment.

Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Work

While Zimbabwe continues addressing traditional economic challenges, a new disruption is emerging globally.

Artificial intelligence is transforming labour markets at a pace not witnessed since the Industrial Revolution.

The debate is no longer whether technology will replace jobs but which jobs will remain valuable.

Across advanced economies, AI is increasingly automating administrative functions, customer service, content production, accounting tasks and routine professional services. Many of these occupations have historically provided pathways into the middle class.

For developing economies, including Zimbabwe, the implications are profound.

The country has invested heavily in education and produces thousands of graduates annually. Yet many of the occupations traditionally pursued by graduates may face significant technological disruption over the coming decade.

This creates a strategic imperative.

Economic development can no longer rely solely on producing educated workers. Countries must also develop industries capable of absorbing skilled labour while encouraging entrepreneurship, innovation and technological adaptation.

Those who fail to do so risk creating a generation of highly educated but economically marginalised citizens.

Reimagining Growth for Democratic Stability

The central challenge facing Zimbabwe is therefore larger than economic recovery.

It is about constructing an economic model capable of supporting democratic legitimacy.

Such a model would require several interconnected pillars.

First, industrialisation must once again become a national priority. Countries that create value through manufacturing tend to generate more stable employment and broader prosperity than those dependent on commodity exports alone.

Second, economic policy should prioritise productive investment rather than speculative gains. When property appreciation, currency arbitrage and asset revaluations become more profitable than production, capital naturally migrates away from sectors that create jobs.

Third, local capital formation must be strengthened. Nations that achieve sustained development typically mobilise domestic savings and channel them into productive investment rather than consumption.

Fourth, institutions must become more predictable. Investors, entrepreneurs and workers alike make long-term decisions based on confidence in future policy consistency.

Finally, economic growth must be inclusive. Growth concentrated in a few sectors or among a narrow elite may increase GDP statistics while simultaneously weakening social cohesion.

The Real Foundation of Democracy

The future of democracy in Zimbabwe, as elsewhere, will depend less on constitutional theory and more on economic reality.

Citizens support institutions when those institutions provide pathways to prosperity. They defend democratic systems when they believe their children will enjoy better opportunities than they did.

History repeatedly demonstrates that political stability cannot be separated from economic inclusion.

The great challenge of the twenty-first century is not simply preserving democratic institutions. It is building economies capable of sustaining them.

For Zimbabwe, this means moving beyond debates about currencies, elections or individual policies in isolation and focusing instead on the broader question of economic transformation. A nation that successfully expands production, creates jobs, strengthens institutions and broadens access to opportunity will inevitably strengthen its democracy.

The opposite is equally true. No democratic system, however well designed, can remain resilient indefinitely if economic participation is restricted to a privileged few while the majority struggle to secure a meaningful stake in the future.

Ultimately, democracy is not sustained by ballots alone. It is sustained by an economy that gives citizens a reason to believe that their voices matter because their futures matter.

Conclusion

Zimbabwe’s future will not be determined solely by the strength of its political institutions, nor exclusively by the success of its economic policies. The two are inseparable. Throughout history, societies that have achieved lasting political stability have generally been those that created economic systems capable of delivering opportunity, mobility and a sense of shared prosperity. Where wealth becomes excessively concentrated, productive sectors decline, and large segments of the population feel excluded from economic progress, democratic institutions inevitably come under strain.

The country’s current challenges, from currency instability and deindustrialisation to the rise of informality and the disruptive potential of artificial intelligence, are not merely economic concerns. They are fundamentally questions about the social contract between citizens and the state. While Zimbabwe’s gold-backed monetary reforms and efforts to restore macroeconomic stability may provide an important foundation, sustainable progress will ultimately depend on expanding productive investment, creating quality employment, strengthening institutions and ensuring that economic growth benefits a broad cross-section of society.