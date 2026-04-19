Botswana President set for for Zimbabwe State visit

HARARE – Botswana President Duma Boko is expected in Zimbabwe on Tuesday for a three-day State visit that will see him co-chair a key bilateral meeting and officially open this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

According to Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Boko will visit at the invitation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The two leaders are set to jointly preside over the Fifth Session of the Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC), the highest platform for structured cooperation between the two countries.

Foreign Affairs spokesperson Philisiwe Chidawanyika said discussions at the BNC will focus on key areas including trade and investment, agriculture and food security, infrastructure development, energy, tourism, health systems, and skills development.

She added that Mnangagwa and Boko are expected to provide “bold and strategic direction” to accelerate implementation of joint programmes, particularly those aimed at unlocking cross-border economic opportunities and strengthening regional connectivity.

As part of his itinerary, Boko will serve as guest of honour at the official opening of the 66th edition of ZITF on April 23 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

The BNC meetings will begin with senior officials’ engagements, followed by a ministerial session co-chaired by Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Minister Amon Murwira and Botswana’s Minister of International Relations Phenyo Butale.

The leaders’ summit will conclude the engagements.

Chidawanyika described the visit as a reflection of the “enduring bonds of friendship, solidarity and shared history” between Zimbabwe and Botswana, as well as both countries’ commitment to regional integration under frameworks such as the Southern African Development Community and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The upcoming session follows the Fourth BNC meeting held in Maun, Botswana, in February 2024, where both nations reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation.

The BNC structure—bringing together senior officials, ministers and Heads of State—plays a critical role in translating political agreements into tangible projects, coordinating collaboration across sectors, and advancing joint investments and regional integration initiatives.

Source – zimpapers