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Journalist assures she found evidence that Brigitte Macron is male

NewsWorld
Staff Reporter
Author: Staff Reporter
Less than 1 min.read

US journalist and blogger with over a million followers Candace Owens told the media that she has found evidence that Brigitte, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, is a man.

“The investigation is over: there is no doubt that Brigitte Macron is a man. It’s not going to look good for me if I’m just making a stupid conspiracy. I’ve looked into this, and I say it was Emmanuel’s teacher,” Owens assured.

“Here’s what’s crazy. The lawsuit, Brigitte is not suing me for saying she’s a man. She’s suing me for saying that she stole her sister’s or her brother’s ID. It’s like, I guess she’s saying she’s a thief, not a man. It’s completely madness,” she added.

Owens is a prominent figure in conservative circles in the US and host of a popular podcast; her YouTube channel has over 6 million subscribers. Since March 2024, she has repeatedly stated that Brigitte Macron was actually born a man. Earlier, the French president and his wife had planned to present evidence in court to refute Owens’ claims.

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