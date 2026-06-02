Gold Overtakes US Treasuries as World’s Leading Reserve Asset, Reinforcing Zimbabwe’s Gold-Backed Currency Strategy

Gold has overtaken United States government bonds as the world’s most important reserve asset for central banks, underscoring a dramatic shift in the global financial system and lending fresh relevance to Zimbabwe’s controversial gold-backed currency reforms.

According to a new report by the European Central Bank, bullion accounted for 27% of global central bank reserve assets at the end of 2025, up sharply from 20% a year earlier. In contrast, holdings of U.S. Treasury securities declined to 22% from 25%, marking the first time in decades that gold has surpassed American government debt in official reserve portfolios.

The ECB said the transition has been fuelled by aggressive central bank purchases and a spectacular rally in gold prices, which have nearly doubled over the past two years. Gold prices reached a record high above US$5,500 per ounce in January 2026, reinforcing the metal’s status as a preferred store of value amid rising geopolitical uncertainty and concerns over sovereign debt sustainability.

Despite the decline in Treasury holdings, dollar-denominated assets remain dominant, accounting for 42% of global reserves. However, the report highlights a growing effort by countries to diversify away from the U.S. dollar and reduce exposure to Western financial systems.

“Geopolitical tensions continue to drive strong central bank demand for gold,” ECB President Christine Lagarde wrote in the report.

The trend accelerated after Washington froze a significant portion of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, prompting many countries to reconsider the security of reserve assets held in foreign jurisdictions.

Central banks now collectively hold more than 36,000 tonnes of gold, approaching levels last seen during the Bretton Woods era, when currencies were directly linked to the precious metal. Although net purchases moderated to 850 tonnes in 2025 after three consecutive years of acquisitions exceeding 1,000 tonnes annually, demand remains historically strong.

Among sovereign buyers, China, India, Poland and Turkey have emerged as the most aggressive accumulators since 2022. Interestingly, cryptocurrency stablecoin issuer Tether became the world’s single largest purchaser of gold in 2025, adding more than 100 tonnes to its reserves.

The ECB also highlighted the risks associated with gold-backed reserve strategies. Turkey, which accumulated 220 tonnes of gold between 2022 and 2025, was forced to sell or loan approximately 130 tonnes after the outbreak of the Iran conflict in early 2026, one of the largest reserve drawdowns recorded in recent years.

Implications for Zimbabwe

The growing global embrace of gold is likely to reignite debate around Zimbabwe’s own gold-centred monetary reforms.

Since 2022, the government and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe have increasingly positioned gold as a cornerstone of monetary stability. The central bank first introduced gold coins as a store of value before launching a gold-backed digital token and later the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, which is backed by a basket of gold and foreign currency reserves.

Authorities have argued that anchoring the domestic currency to tangible reserve assets would restore confidence after years of monetary instability and repeated currency collapses.

While Zimbabwe’s experiment remains controversial, the ECB findings suggest that the strategic logic behind holding gold reserves is gaining wider international acceptance. Countries across the world are increasingly viewing gold as a hedge against geopolitical risk, inflation and financial sanctions.

However, economists note that reserve assets alone cannot guarantee currency stability.

Unlike central banks in advanced economies that use gold to strengthen already credible monetary frameworks, Zimbabwe continues to face structural challenges including fiscal deficits, limited export diversification, exchange-rate distortions and weak investor confidence.

Analysts argue that the long-term success of the ZiG will depend less on the quantity of gold held in reserve and more on disciplined monetary policy, fiscal restraint and sustained economic growth.

Nevertheless, the global resurgence of gold strengthens Zimbabwe’s argument that precious metals can play a meaningful role in modern monetary systems. As central banks worldwide increasingly turn to bullion, Zimbabwe’s vast gold resources could become an even more strategic asset in its efforts to build a stable and credible currency regime.

For a country that is one of Africa’s largest gold producers, the changing composition of global reserves may also create opportunities to expand exports, attract investment into the mining sector and leverage gold as a foundation for broader financial reforms.