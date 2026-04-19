Mnangagwa advisor in nasty fight over Jonathan Moyo

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s advisor, Edwin Isaac Manikai, is locked in a bitter legal battle with journalist and politician Jealousy Mawarire, following allegations of defamation stemming from a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Mawarire had claimed that “a huge sum of money was personally delivered to former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo by Manikai.” Manikai responded with an urgent chamber application under case HCH 1677/26, seeking relief from the High Court. However, Justice Esther Muremba dismissed the application, ruling that the matter lacked urgency and that the post did not uniquely identify Manikai.

Manikai has since filed a notice of appeal under case HCH 1762/26, arguing that the earlier ruling was interlocutory and therefore appealable. Mawarire, through his lawyer Mkhuhlani Chiperesa, opposed the appeal on April 17, 2026, calling it an “abuse of process” and accusing Manikai of attempting to silence critics by leveraging his proximity to the president.

In his affidavit, Mawarire described the application as “a political attempt to muzzle” his right to free speech, noting Manikai’s role as Mnangagwa’s personal lawyer and chair of the presidential advisory council. He argued that the courts should not aid efforts to restrict public opinion in Zimbabwe’s current political climate.

The dispute began with an exchange of letters earlier this month. Manikai’s lawyer, Selby Hwacha, demanded a retraction of what he called a “false and malicious” post. Mawarire responded dismissively, insisting he had never mentioned Edwin Isaac Manikai by name and pointing out that “Manikai” is not a unique identifier, citing multiple professionals with the same surname.

The case has drawn attention for its political undertones, particularly as Jonathan Moyo, the figure at the center of the disputed claim, has been linked to debates over proposed constitutional amendments to extend Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028 — allegations Moyo has denied.

Source – The Standard