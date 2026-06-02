Zimbabwe Among Countries Losing Local US Visa Services

WASHINGTON D.C. – The United States has identified 19 African countries that will retain visa-processing services under a proposed overhaul of its diplomatic and consular operations, a move expected to significantly reshape access to U.S. visas across the continent.

According to an internal U.S. State Department memorandum cited by the Associated Press, Washington plans to reduce the number of embassies and consulates in Africa processing visa applications from approximately 50 locations to just 20 regional hubs spread across 19 countries.

The restructuring forms part of a broader review of U.S. diplomatic operations under President Donald Trump’s administration, which has emphasised tighter immigration controls, cost reduction and greater administrative efficiency.

Under the proposal, visa-processing services would be concentrated in the following cities: Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire), Accra (Ghana), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Cape Town and Johannesburg (South Africa), Dakar (Senegal), Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), Djibouti City (Djibouti), Kampala (Uganda), Kigali (Rwanda), Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo), Lagos (Nigeria), Lomé (Togo), Luanda (Angola), Malabo (Equatorial Guinea), Monrovia (Liberia), Nairobi (Kenya), Port Louis (Mauritius), Praia (Cape Verde), and Yaoundé (Cameroon).

South Africa is the only country selected to host two visa-processing centres, in Johannesburg and Cape Town, bringing the total number of processing locations to 20.

Zimbabwe Among Countries Likely to Lose Local Visa Services

If implemented, the changes could affect applicants from countries that are not designated as visa-processing hubs, including Zimbabwe.

Prospective travellers from Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zambia, Namibia, Lesotho, Malawi and Mozambique may be required to travel to South Africa to attend visa interviews, submit biometric information and complete other consular procedures.

Similarly, applicants from other parts of West and Central Africa could be redirected to hubs in Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal or Côte d’Ivoire.

The proposal would effectively transform the selected countries into regional gateways for travel to the United States, increasing their strategic importance in facilitating movement between Africa and America.

Concerns Over Cost and Accessibility

Supporters of the restructuring argue that consolidating visa services could improve operational efficiency and reduce administrative costs for the U.S. government.

However, critics warn that the move could create additional barriers for African travellers by increasing travel expenses and extending waiting times at already busy processing centres.

Students, entrepreneurs, business executives and tourists from countries without visa-processing facilities may face the burden of arranging and financing cross-border travel simply to attend visa appointments.

Immigration analysts have also expressed concern that concentrating services in fewer locations could create bottlenecks, particularly in high-demand countries such as South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana.

Major Shift in U.S.-Africa Travel Relations

If approved, the proposal would represent one of the most significant changes to U.S. visa operations in Africa in recent years.

The overhaul would redraw the continent’s consular landscape, creating a network of regional visa hubs while reducing direct access to American visa services in as many as 30 African countries.

For millions of Africans seeking to study, work, invest or visit the United States, the changes could fundamentally alter the visa application process, making regional travel an increasingly necessary first step before reaching American shores.