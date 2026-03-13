Is Zimbabwe Ready for the Next Wave of Industrial Automation?

For decades, automation in manufacturing evolved slowly. Machines became more efficient, production lines slightly faster, and software gradually improved the management of factory operations. But the industrial landscape is now entering a new phase where technology is advancing at a pace that could fundamentally reshape how factories operate.

By Brighton Musonza

Across the world, manufacturing is shifting toward systems where software, data and intelligent machines increasingly drive production. The concept sometimes described by engineers as “software-defined manufacturing” refers to factories where machinery, robotics and digital platforms are integrated into a single data-driven ecosystem. In such environments, machines communicate with one another, production processes can be reprogrammed remotely, and predictive algorithms detect maintenance problems before they disrupt operations.

For countries seeking to rebuild their industrial sectors, this transformation raises an important question: will the next wave of industrial automation widen the gap between advanced and emerging manufacturing economies, or could it create opportunities for late adopters to leapfrog older industrial models?

For Zimbabwe, the answer may depend on how quickly its industries adapt to technological change.

A changing global manufacturing landscape

Industrial automation has traditionally been dominated by large engineering companies producing programmable logic controllers, industrial robots and factory control systems. But the industry is now being reshaped by several powerful trends.

First, global manufacturers are digitising production processes. Sensors, cloud computing and artificial intelligence are allowing factories to analyse vast amounts of operational data in real time.

Second, labour shortages in many industrial economies are accelerating investment in robotics and automated systems.

Third, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions have encouraged some companies to bring manufacturing closer to home markets. This “reshoring” trend is increasing demand for highly automated factories capable of producing goods with fewer workers.

Another emerging factor is environmental regulation. Manufacturers are under increasing pressure to reduce energy use, emissions and waste. Automation systems capable of monitoring energy consumption and optimising production efficiency are therefore becoming more valuable.

These forces are driving a shift toward digitally connected factories where machines, software platforms and industrial networks function as a single integrated system.

The technologies reshaping factory floors

Several technologies are at the centre of the next generation of industrial automation.

One is the digital twin, a virtual replica of a factory, machine or production process. Engineers can simulate performance, test design changes, and predict equipment failures before they occur in the real world.

Another is self-learning robotics. Unlike traditional robots that must be carefully programmed, new robotic systems can learn tasks by observing human workers or through artificial intelligence algorithms that allow them to improve performance over time.

Automation is also increasingly being driven by software rather than hardware. Soft programmable logic controllers—essentially software-based industrial control systems—allow factories to update production processes through software updates rather than expensive equipment replacements.

Connectivity is another major driver. The rise of industrial Internet of Things networks allows machines, sensors and control systems to exchange data continuously, creating a real-time digital picture of factory operations.

Taken together, these technologies could transform production lines into highly adaptable systems where changes in manufacturing processes can be implemented almost instantly.

What this means for Zimbabwe’s industry

Zimbabwe’s manufacturing sector has long been characterised by ageing equipment and underinvestment. Many factories still rely on machinery installed in the 1980s and 1990s, particularly in sectors such as textiles, food processing and metal fabrication.

At first glance, the rise of advanced automation might appear to place Zimbabwe at a disadvantage. Yet some analysts argue that the country’s relatively small industrial base could make it easier to adopt newer technologies rather than gradually upgrading older systems.

In other words, Zimbabwe may have the opportunity to leapfrog certain stages of industrial development.

Several sectors illustrate how automation could reshape the country’s industrial economy.

Mining: automation beneath the surface

Mining remains one of Zimbabwe’s most important industries, producing platinum, gold, lithium and chrome.

Large mining operations are already moving toward automation globally, particularly in underground environments where safety and efficiency are critical. Automated drilling systems, remote-controlled vehicles and sensor-based monitoring technologies are increasingly used to improve productivity.

Companies operating in Zimbabwe’s platinum belt—including major producers such as Zimplats and Mimosa Mining Company—have begun incorporating digital monitoring systems into some operations. Sensors embedded in machinery can track equipment performance and detect mechanical faults before they cause breakdowns.

In the future, more advanced automation could allow underground mining equipment to be operated remotely from surface control centres. Such systems are already being deployed in major mining operations in Australia and Canada.

If adopted locally, these technologies could improve safety while reducing costly downtime caused by equipment failures.

Agriculture: smart mechanisation

Agriculture is another sector where automation could play a transformative role.

Zimbabwe’s farming sector ranges from large commercial operations to millions of smallholder farmers. Mechanisation levels remain relatively low, particularly among smaller farms that rely heavily on manual labour.

However, new agricultural technologies are emerging that combine machinery with data analytics.

Precision farming equipment, such as GPS-guided tractors, soil sensors and automated irrigation systems, allows farmers to apply fertiliser, water and pesticides with far greater accuracy. This reduces costs while improving crop yields.

Local agricultural equipment manufacturers could potentially integrate digital features into machinery designed for Zimbabwean farming conditions. For instance, tractors equipped with basic sensor systems could help farmers monitor soil moisture and optimise irrigation in drought-prone areas.

Such innovations would not require fully autonomous robots but could still significantly improve productivity.

Manufacturing: digitalising factory operations

Zimbabwe’s manufacturing industry includes food processing plants, packaging companies, metal fabrication workshops and chemical producers.

Many of these operations could benefit from relatively simple automation technologies that improve efficiency without replacing entire production lines.

Sensors attached to factory equipment can monitor energy consumption and machine performance, allowing managers to identify inefficiencies. Digital control systems can also optimise production schedules and reduce material waste.

For example, food processing plants producing beverages, cooking oil or dairy products could use automated quality-control systems to detect contamination or packaging defects before products leave the production line.

In sectors such as steel fabrication and metal engineering, computer-controlled cutting and machining tools could significantly increase precision while reducing material losses.

A new generation of industrial competitors

One of the most significant changes in industrial automation is the arrival of technology companies into what was once a specialised engineering sector.

Cloud computing platforms, data analytics companies and artificial intelligence developers are increasingly providing the software infrastructure that powers automated factories.

This means the future of manufacturing may depend not only on mechanical engineering but also on software development, data science and digital connectivity.

Zimbabwe’s small but growing technology sector could potentially play a role here. Local software developers are already building digital platforms for banking, logistics and telecommunications. Similar expertise could eventually support industrial data systems for mining companies and manufacturers.

Preparing for the next industrial phase

While the exact pace of technological change remains uncertain, it is clear that automation will continue reshaping global manufacturing over the next decade.

For Zimbabwe, preparing for this shift will require more than simply importing advanced machinery. It will involve developing technical skills, expanding digital infrastructure and encouraging collaboration between engineers, software developers and industrial firms.

Universities and technical colleges will also play an important role by adapting engineering training to include robotics, data analytics and industrial software systems.

Institutions such as the University of Zimbabwe and the National University of Science and Technology already produce skilled engineers who could contribute to this emerging field.

A turning point for industry

Industrial automation is approaching a moment where technological breakthroughs could rapidly accelerate its adoption across many sectors. The factories of the future may operate less like traditional production lines and more like integrated digital networks.

For countries with mature manufacturing sectors, the challenge will be upgrading vast industrial infrastructures built over decades.

For Zimbabwe, the challenge and opportunity may be different: deciding how to integrate automation technologies into a manufacturing sector that is still rebuilding.

If approached strategically, the next wave of industrial automation could become not just a technological shift, but a catalyst for a broader industrial revival.