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Dating & Relationships

South African Court Orders Man to Support Ex-Wife’s Children After Divorce

By: Staff Reporter

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CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape High Court has ordered a divorced man to continue financially supporting his former wife’s two children, ruling that he had effectively assumed the role of their parent during the marriage.

In the judgment delivered in Cape Town, the court found that the man had acted as a father figure to the teenagers and had voluntarily taken responsibility for their upbringing while married to their mother. As a result, the court held that he could not abruptly withdraw financial support after the breakdown of the marriage.

The court ordered the man to pay R40,000 per month (approximately US$2,200) in maintenance for the two children, aged 14 and 16. In addition to the monthly maintenance, the ruling requires him to continue covering their private medical insurance and all related healthcare costs.

The judgment further obliges him to contribute up to R35,000 per month (about US$1,900) towards housing expenses to ensure the children maintain stable living conditions.

The court also ordered the man to pay R1 million (around US$54,000) toward his ex-wife’s legal fees incurred during the proceedings.

In its reasoning, the court emphasised the importance of protecting the welfare and stability of the children, noting that they had grown accustomed to the standard of living provided during the marriage.

“The abrupt withdrawal of financial support would have a significant and potentially harmful impact on the children,” the court said, stressing that the best interests of the minors must remain the primary consideration.

Legal analysts say the ruling highlights a broader principle in South African family law that individuals who assume parental responsibilities during a marriage may, under certain circumstances, continue to carry those obligations after divorce, particularly where children have become financially dependent on them.

Family law experts note that the case underscores how courts may prioritise the best interests of the child over the biological relationship between adults and minors.

The decision is expected to fuel debate in South Africa over the extent to which step-parents or non-biological guardians can be held financially responsible for children following divorce.

Legal observers say similar cases have increasingly come before courts as blended families become more common, raising complex questions about parental responsibility, financial dependency and the long-term obligations that may arise from assuming a parental role within a household.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttps://thezimbabwemail.com

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