US Rare Earth Reserves Near Critical Levels as Africa Emerges as Alternative Supply Hub

JOHANNESBURG– Several African countries, including Botswana, South Africa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, are increasingly being viewed as potential strategic suppliers of rare earth minerals as reports indicate that the United States may have only about two months’ worth of these critical materials remaining in its defence stockpile.

Rare earth elements are essential for the production of advanced military technologies such as missile guidance systems, fighter aircraft components, radar platforms and secure communications infrastructure. Concerns over dwindling reserves have intensified as military tensions between the United States and Iran escalate.

According to a report by Business Insider Africa, citing sources familiar with the matter, U.S. military operations launched on February 28 reportedly consumed an estimated US$5.6 billion worth of munitions within days. Replenishing these inventories requires steady access to rare earth elements and other strategic minerals that are critical to defence manufacturing.

However, global supply chains for these materials remain heavily influenced by China, which dominates the processing and export of several key rare earth elements and strategic minerals.

Materials such as dysprosium, terbium, gallium and germanium are vital inputs for advanced weapons systems and electronics. Industry estimates suggest that minerals processed or supplied through Chinese-controlled supply chains appear in more than three-quarters of U.S. defence platforms, underscoring Beijing’s significant leverage over global defence manufacturing.

China has already imposed export restrictions on several dual-use minerals — materials that have both civilian and military applications — particularly affecting supply to Western defence contractors. These measures have raised concerns in Washington and among allied governments about the resilience of defence supply chains during prolonged military engagements.

Beyond rare earth elements, China also plays a dominant role in the supply of other defence-critical minerals. The country produces roughly 48 percent of the world’s antimony, a metalloid used to strengthen ammunition alloys, manufacture armour-piercing projectiles and support technologies such as night-vision systems, infrared sensors and military communications equipment.

As a result, the United States and its allies are increasingly looking toward Africa as an alternative source of critical minerals.

Several African countries possess vast reserves of strategic resources that are vital for modern industry and defence technologies. The Democratic Republic of the Congo alone accounts for more than 70 percent of global cobalt production, a key component used in batteries and various military technologies.

Zimbabwe holds some of the continent’s largest lithium deposits, while Namibia and Tanzania are advancing rare earth mining projects aimed at supplying international markets.

Meanwhile, South Africa possesses substantial reserves of manganese, platinum group metals and antimony used in advanced industrial and defence applications.

More recently, Botswana has attracted global attention after announcing the discovery of a significant rare earth deposit believed to contain all 15 rare earth elements. Preliminary assessments indicate that the high-grade deposit could also include other strategic minerals such as copper, cobalt, nickel and vanadium, potentially positioning the country as a new entrant in the global critical minerals supply chain.

Global competition for Africa’s mineral wealth is intensifying as major powers seek to secure long-term access to strategic resources.

China has spent more than two decades expanding its presence in Africa’s mining sector through infrastructure financing, state-backed companies and long-term extraction agreements across the continent.

In response, the United States is stepping up diplomatic and economic engagement with African governments and international partners in an effort to diversify supply chains and reduce reliance on Chinese-dominated mineral processing networks.

As demand for rare earth elements continues to grow amid geopolitical tensions and the expansion of advanced technologies, Africa’s vast mineral resources are becoming increasingly central to global industrial, technological and defence supply systems.