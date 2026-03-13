Surviving water shortages: easy meal prep ideas for crisis cooking

HARARE – As recurring water shortages continue to affect urban and peri-urban communities across Zimbabwe, many households are adopting practical strategies to prepare meals while using as little water as possible.

Cities such as Harare, Bulawayo and Chitungwiza have faced frequent water disruptions in recent years due to ageing infrastructure, limited treatment capacity and erratic electricity supply at pumping stations. In some suburbs, residents rely on boreholes, water deliveries or stored water for both cooking and cleaning.

With taps often running dry for days at a time, families are increasingly turning to “crisis cooking” methods designed to minimise water use while still providing nutritious meals.

Cooking with minimal water

One of the most effective strategies is preparing meals that require little or no water. Simple dishes such as sandwiches, wraps, salads and stir-fried vegetables can be prepared using small amounts of stored or bottled water.

In many Zimbabwean homes, traditional staples are also being adapted. Instead of preparing large pots of food, households are cooking smaller portions of dishes such as rice or beans using minimal water to reduce both water and fuel consumption.

Soaking beans overnight in a sealed container is another common method. This softens the beans and shortens cooking time the following day, conserving both water and energy.

Using alternative liquids

Where possible, cooks are also substituting water with other liquids already available in the kitchen. Broth, canned tomatoes or even water collected from rinsing vegetables can be reused in soups, stews and sauces.

Preparing food in larger batches is another strategy gaining popularity. By cooking once and storing meals for several days, families reduce the frequency of washing pots and utensils, which further conserves water.

Maintaining kitchen hygiene

Health experts say sanitation remains essential even during water shortages. Households are encouraged to keep small containers of clean water reserved specifically for handwashing, food preparation and cleaning utensils.

Instead of relying on running taps, dishes can be washed using a two-basin method — one container with soapy water for washing and another with clean water for rinsing. This approach significantly reduces the amount of water required.

Wet cloths, disinfectant wipes and reusable towels are also being used to clean kitchen surfaces when water supplies are limited.

No-cook meals gaining popularity

For households facing both water shortages and power outages, no-cook meals are becoming a practical alternative. Fruits, canned beans, peanut butter, canned fish and bread can provide balanced nutrition without the need for cooking or extensive washing.

Cold dishes such as salads, wraps and pasta prepared earlier in the day or the previous evening are also increasingly common.

As water shortages continue to challenge daily life in many Zimbabwean cities, careful meal planning and water-saving cooking techniques are helping households maintain food security while conserving one of the country’s most critical resources.