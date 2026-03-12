Drake Takes Aim at Serena Williams After Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Moment

The long-running hip-hop rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar appears far from over—and now tennis legend Serena Williams has been pulled back into the drama.

The Canadian rap superstar has previewed a new track snippet titled “Iceman,” where he seemingly fires fresh lyrical shots not only at Lamar but also at Williams following her surprise appearance during Kendrick’s headline performance at Super Bowl 2025.

The moment that sparked the latest chapter of the feud occurred when Lamar brought Williams on stage while performing Not Like Us, his chart-topping Drake diss track. The tennis icon’s appearance instantly sent social media into overdrive, with many fans interpreting it as a public endorsement of Lamar’s ongoing lyrical battle with Drake.

Now Drake appears to be responding directly.

In the preview of “Iceman,” the rapper addresses the Super Bowl moment head-on, delivering bars that suggest he has been closely watching every move in the rivalry’s unfolding narrative. While the full lyrics have not yet been released, the snippet has already ignited debate online about whether Drake’s response escalates the feud or simply continues the competitive theatrics that have defined their clashes.

The teaser surfaced shortly after Drake posted a cryptic message on Instagram reading: “This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself.” The post has fuelled speculation that “Iceman” could be part of a deeply personal project fans have been anticipating since late 2025.

Instead of unveiling the project through a conventional album rollout, Drake has opted for a more theatrical strategy. The artist has been teasing ICEMAN through episodic livestreams, offering glimpses of new music while gradually building a storyline around the project.

The unconventional rollout has kept fans guessing about when the full project will arrive and whether Drake’s latest lyrical counterattack will intensify one of hip-hop’s most talked-about rivalries.

For now, one thing is clear: the saga between Drake and Kendrick Lamar continues to dominate both the music world and the internet—this time with Serena Williams unexpectedly caught in the crossfire.