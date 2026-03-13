Trump lifts Russian oil sanctions as ships burn in the Gulf

The US Treasury has temporarily lifted its sanctions on Russian oil shipments that had been loaded on tankers before March 12, in another attempt to defuse the global energy crisis triggered by the US-Israeli attack on Iran.

President Vladimir Putin’s investment envoy said the move will affect some 100 million barrels of oil. “The US recognises the obvious: without Russian oil, the global energy market cannot remain stable,” Kirill Dmitriev said.

Iran’s newly appointed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, said that the strategically important Strait of Hormuz should remain shut to hostile nations until the US and Israel pay reparations for the damage inflicted on his country.

Despite multiple attacks on oil tankers earlier this week, President Donald Trump has reiterated his claim that vessels must “show some guts” and simply go through. “There’s nothing to be afraid of. They have no Navy and we sank all their ships,” he said.