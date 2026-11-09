Russell Brand Jailed for 10 Years and Six Months After Rape and Sexual Assault Convictions

LONDON — Comedian and actor Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of rape and sexual assault, in a case that has brought renewed attention to allegations of sexual violence within the entertainment industry.

Brand was sentenced on Monday, November 9, following his conviction last week on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted of two other rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault, according to reporting by TMZ, which first published details of the sentence.

In remarks before imposing the sentence, the judge criticised Brand’s treatment of the women involved, describing conduct that the court found to have caused lasting distress and humiliation. The sentencing remarks included accounts of unwanted sexual contact and an assault that left one complainant distressed and fearful about possible exposure to HIV.

TMZ reported that the judge also addressed Brand’s conduct towards another woman, saying she had been left traumatised after the incident. The court’s findings formed part of the sentencing assessment following the convictions.

Two of the women who gave evidence welcomed the outcome and thanked the authorities involved in the case. One said she was grateful to the Independent Sexual Violence Adviser, the police team and prosecutors for taking her testimony seriously and supporting her throughout the proceedings.

A second woman said she was “eternally grateful” to the police and prosecution team, adding that she finally felt her voice had been heard, according to statements published by TMZ after the sentencing.

The case follows allegations that emerged publicly in 2023, prompting investigations and a wider debate about accountability in the entertainment industry. Brand has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, although the criminal proceedings dealt only with the charges put before the court.

The Metropolitan Police are also investigating two further allegations of rape, TMZ reported. Those allegations are separate from the convictions for which Brand was sentenced and have not been established in court. One woman reportedly alleged that a car had been arranged to collect her from school when she was 16, before alleged sexual assaults took place.

The latest investigation does not amount to a finding of guilt, and Brand remains entitled to the presumption of innocence in relation to any allegations that have not been tested in court.

The sentence marks a major development in a criminal case that has drawn considerable public scrutiny. It also underlines the distinction between allegations, criminal convictions and matters that remain under investigation.