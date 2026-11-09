Harare Man Faces US$33k Fraud Charges Over Fake UK Bank Transfers

HARARE — A 41-year-old Epworth man has appeared in court facing seven counts of fraud after allegedly using forged international bank transfer confirmations to obtain office space, furniture and building materials from businesses in Harare, in a scheme prosecutors say caused losses of US$33,220.

Tatenda Dinno Mudimu was arrested on November 3 following investigations by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department’s Commercial Crimes Division, according to details contained in the court case.

The Zimbabwe Mail understands that the allegations centre on the use of purported HSBC transfer receipts, which Mudimu allegedly presented to businesses as evidence that payments had been made by a company he claimed was based in the United Kingdom.

One of the largest alleged losses involved Karigamombe Centre Property Portfolio. Prosecutors allege that Mudimu approached the property managers in August seeking office accommodation and was offered a three-month lease.

On October 28, he allegedly produced a forged HSBC transfer confirmation purporting to show that US$21,000 had been transferred into the property company’s account. The managers allegedly relied on the document, allowing him to sign the lease and occupy offices on the building’s 19th floor. The company later discovered that the payment had not been received.

In a separate incident, Mudimu allegedly obtained furniture and office equipment valued at US$2,050 from Sahai Furniture Private Limited. The items included water dispensers, office chairs, executive chairs and an HP printer. He allegedly presented a transfer confirmation on October 31, but the company subsequently discovered that the purported payment was fraudulent. Police reportedly recovered property valued at US$1,950.

Prosecutors further allege that Fitters Aluminium Private Limited supplied shopfront materials worth US$1,132 and provided office partitioning services after Mudimu presented another purported international transfer confirmation. The materials were later recovered, according to the case details.

At Madrugada Private Limited, which operates at Karimapondo Mall along Leopold Takawira Road, Mudimu allegedly secured office accommodation after presenting a transfer confirmation purporting to show that US$4,800 had been paid. The company allegedly discovered the deception after allowing him to occupy the premises.

The State alleges that police investigations linked the transactions through the use of the same cellphone to communicate with businesses and generate the disputed payment confirmations. Detectives also reportedly recovered documents relating to the alleged transactions.

Investigators further allege that Mudimu used a national identity document belonging to another person to register an Econet mobile number, allegedly in an effort to conceal his identity.

The court papers indicate that the total alleged prejudice across the seven counts was US$33,220, with property valued at US$5,362 recovered by police. The amounts and recoveries relate to the allegations presented in the case and remain subject to the court process.

The case highlights the risks businesses face when releasing goods or granting access to premises on the strength of electronic payment confirmations rather than independently verified bank credits. A transfer receipt, whether domestic or international, is not in itself proof that funds have cleared into a beneficiary’s account.

Mudimu remains an accused person and is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. The allegations have yet to be tested in court.