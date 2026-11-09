WestProp Completes Pomona Separation as US$110.2m Assets Remain Listed

HARARE, — WestProp Holdings has completed the restructuring of its property portfolio, transferring the 161.51-hectare Pomona Properties landbank into privately held Alpha Holdings Africa as the listed developer moves to separate its large-scale development land from its remaining operating assets.

In a notice to stakeholders dated 29 October, WestProp said the reconstruction had been completed following shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting on 1 September. The transaction was implemented through the transfer of shares in Pomona Properties (Private) Limited to Alpha Holdings Africa (Private) Limited.

WestProp said the assets remaining within the listed group were estimated at US$110.2 million and would continue trading on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange under the WPHL ticker. The company added that the restructuring would not interrupt existing operations or commercial arrangements, which it said remained “fully valid and enforceable”.

The separation marks a significant change in the structure of one of Zimbabwe’s most prominent listed property developers. Pomona City’s 161.51-hectare landbank is now held outside the listed company, while WestProp retains the assets and businesses that remain within its corporate structure.

The move follows a restructuring proposal outlined in the company’s August investor circular. That document presented the separation as an effort to distinguish the long-term development potential of the Pomona landbank from WestProp’s operating and income-generating property interests. It also set out a voluntary exit offer for eligible minority shareholders and a share subdivision intended to improve the accessibility of the listed shares. African Financials.

The company confirmed in a notice issued to the market that its voluntary exit offer closed on 9 October and that the share split was completed on 28 October. The 30 million ordinary shares were subdivided into one billion shares, which began trading on the same day.

The restructuring comes against the background of a property business that has been expanding its development portfolio while facing the capital demands associated with construction, infrastructure and project delivery. WestProp’s interim results for the six months to June 2026 showed revenue rising 16.3% to US$14.91 million, while profit after tax declined 6% to US$2.49 million. Operating activities consumed US$684,954 during the period, according to figures reported in its interim financial statements. African Financials.

The Financial Gazette reported in October that the proposed separation was intended to sharpen capital allocation and strengthen WestProp’s capacity to pay dividends, with the listed company retaining income-generating assets while the Pomona landbank moved into Alpha Holdings Africa.

For investors, the key question now is how effectively the revised WestProp portfolio converts its retained assets into recurring income and cash flow. The removal of the Pomona landbank changes the composition of the listed group, but the estimated value of its remaining assets does not, on its own, establish their ability to generate earnings or support future distributions.

The separation also creates two distinct investment exposures: shareholders in WestProp retain an interest in the listed property business, while the Pomona development land is held through Alpha Holdings Africa. The future performance of the latter will depend on development execution, infrastructure investment, financing and the pace at which land value is converted into commercial returns.

WestProp said all existing business operations would continue as normal and that there would be no disruption to services or contractual performance arising from the reconstruction.