Law & CrimeMzembi trial to commence on November 24
Law & Crime

Mzembi trial to commence on November 24

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

The trial of former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi on charges of criminal abuse of office is scheduled to commence on November 24.

Harare Regional Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa last week formally served Mzembi with state papers before committing the case to the High Court.

Mzembi faces allegations of misappropriating public funds during his tenure as Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry. Prosecutors claim he unlawfully diverted television sets valued at US$2 million, which were originally procured to establish public viewing “fan parks” for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. The state alleges the televisions were subsequently converted for personal use.

The former minister has also been accused of breaching his bail conditions. Court records indicate that he failed to surrender his passport by November 19, 2018, and missed a scheduled court appearance on January 18, 2019. The court previously ruled that the state had established, on a balance of probabilities, that Mzembi willfully defaulted on his bail conditions.

Mzembi’s trial is expected to be closely watched, given the high-profile nature of the case and its implications for accountability in public office.

Source – newzimbabwe

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttp://thezimbabwemail.com

