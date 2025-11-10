Job Sikhala to remain in custody after SA Court appearance over explosives charges

JOHANNESBURG – Former Zimbabwe opposition leader and political activist Job Sikhala will remain behind bars in South Africa until his bail hearing on Wednesday, following his brief court appearance on Monday.

Sikhala, is facing serious charges of illegal possession of explosives. The case has raised eyebrows among Zimbabweans both at home and in the diaspora, given Sikhala’s long-standing history of political persecution under the Zimbabwean government.

According to South African authorities, Sikhala was arrested after police allegedly found explosive materials in his possession. The details of how or where the items were discovered remain unclear, as investigations continue.

A court official confirmed that the matter has been postponed to Wednesday to allow the State more time to file its opposition to bail. Sikhala’s legal team insists that their client is innocent and that the charges are politically motivated, claiming he has become a target of transnational repression.

The case comes shortly after another Zimbabwean national was sentenced to 15 years in prison in South Africa for smuggling explosives across the border, a development that has heightened concerns over cross-border criminal networks.

Sikhala, a former Member of Parliament for Zengeza West and one of the founding members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has previously been arrested multiple times in Zimbabwe for his political activism. He spent nearly two years in pretrial detention on charges of inciting public violence before his eventual release in 2023.

Observers say the latest arrest could complicate Sikhala’s political future and strain diplomatic relations between Harare and Pretoria, especially if allegations of political interference emerge.

Meanwhile, the South African police have tightened security around the case, citing the sensitivity of handling materials linked to explosives.

Sikhala’s supporters have vowed to attend the bail hearing on Wednesday, demanding his release and calling for an impartial judicial process.