Biti's Lawyers Confirms His Law Firm Not Subject to Police Investigation
Law & Crime

Biti’s Lawyers Confirms His Law Firm Not Subject to Police Investigation

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

HARARE – A legal statement issued on Friday has clarified the circumstances surrounding a heavy police presence at the offices of Tendai Biti Law in Milton Park, Harare, on 15 November 2025.

The law firm, represented by counsel Jeremiah Bamu, said the deployment of multiple police officers in the area had prompted the firm to seek clarification on whether its principal, Mr. Tendai Biti, or any staff or partners were subjects of ongoing police investigations.

In the statement, the firm reassured the public that “neither Mr. Tendai Biti, Tendai Biti Law nor any of its members of staff or partners are subjects of any current or ongoing police investigations.” The statement added that the police confirmed they were performing “routine duties of maintaining law and order” and were not specifically targeting the law firm or its personnel.

“Our clients are law-abiding citizens who are keen to cooperate with the police at any point they are required to do so,” the statement noted. It further emphasized that the firm’s team is “ready to engage with the police should the need arise,” but that, for now, there is no matter connecting Tendai Biti or his team to any investigation.

The clarification comes amid widespread public attention following reports of the police deployment, with Tendai Biti Law assuring both clients and the public that there is no active police inquiry involving the firm or its staff.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttp://thezimbabwemail.com

