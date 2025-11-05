NetOne Launches Virtual Hospital to Transform Rural Healthcare Access

HARARE — Telecommunications giant NetOne Cellular (Private) Limited has launched a Virtual Telemedicine Hospital in Ntunungwe, Matabeleland South, marking a major step towards bridging the healthcare gap in Zimbabwe’s rural areas through digital innovation.

The initiative, unveiled on October 25 alongside the opening of the Ntunungwe Clinic, harnesses NetOne’s advanced telecommunications infrastructure to deliver real-time medical consultations and diagnostics to patients in remote communities — eliminating the need for long, costly journeys to urban hospitals.

NetOne Group chief executive officer Raphael Mushanawani described the project as “a hospital without walls — a medical bridge between Ntunungwe and the rest of Zimbabwe.”

“Today, history is being written in Ntunungwe. We gather here not merely to cut a ribbon but to open a new chapter in rural healthcare — powered by technology, compassion, and partnership,” Mushanawani said at the launch ceremony.

“For many years, communities like Ntunungwe have struggled to access healthcare. Mothers have travelled long distances with sick children, and the elderly have suffered without immediate help. But today, help has come home.”

Through the Virtual Telemedicine Hospital, residents can now consult doctors located hundreds of kilometres away, receive instant medical guidance, and access advanced diagnostic services — all from their own village.

The project forms part of NetOne’s OneHealth programme, a corporate social initiative designed to integrate digital technology into national public health systems. It aligns with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which prioritise inclusion and the use of innovation to drive socio-economic development.

Local leaders and community elders attended the launch, underscoring the project’s grassroots support and the importance of public-private partnerships in improving rural service delivery.

“This innovation transforms Ntunungwe into a centre of medical excellence, where technology and compassion unite to save lives,” Mushanawani added.

Analysts have hailed the initiative as a landmark in digital health for sub-Saharan Africa, demonstrating how telecom networks can deliver essential public services while promoting social inclusion.

For rural families in Ntunungwe, the change is immediate and life-changing. Access to professional healthcare is now only a few clicks away.

“From this day forward, no one in Ntunungwe should suffer in silence,” Mushanawani declared.

Beyond improving local health outcomes, the initiative also strengthens NetOne’s corporate reputation — proving that commercial technology enterprises can drive meaningful social progress. Observers believe the Ntunungwe model could inspire similar innovations across Africa, positioning Zimbabwe as a regional leader in digital healthcare transformation.

According to NetOne, the Ntunungwe Virtual Telemedicine Hospital stands as a “living testament to what can be achieved when government, business, and community work together for a shared purpose.”